Jimmy Butler trolls Bucks after Heat's Game 1 win marred by Giannis Antetokounmpo injury

Upset alert? Jimmy Butler trolls Bucks after Heat win, Giannis injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's early, but it appears the Atlanta Hawks did the Boston Celtics a big favor by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA play-in tournament.

Atlanta's upset of Miami in that No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup meant the Celtics drew the Hawks in the first round, while the Heat got the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks after defeating the No. 10 Chicago Bulls.

And while Boston dispatched Atlanta with ease on Sunday, Miami handed Milwaukee a surprising upset loss -- with potential long-term implications.

Led by Jimmy Butler's 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, the Heat defeated the Bucks 130-117 in Game 1 of their first-round series in Milwaukee. More concerningly for the Bucks, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo exited in the first quarter with a back injury after taking a hard fall and didn't return.

While X-rays on Antetokounmpo's back were negative, his status is now in question for Wednesday's Game 2.

"We’ll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday, via NBA.com. "We have to wait and see what the doctors say, most importantly what Giannis says."

Losing Antetokounmpo for any amount of time would be a significant blow for Milwaukee. The Bucks went 11-8 without their NBA MVP candidate this season, and eight of those wins came against teams below .500.

While the Heat also lost a starter to a more serious injury -- guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 -- Butler apparently smells blood in the water, posting an image of two frightened deer on social media after Miami's win.

It's possible that Antetokounmpo's injury isn't serious, and that he's able to play in Game 2. There's also a very good chance the Bucks rally to win the series against an inferior, streaky Heat team that hit 60 percent of its 3-pointers Sunday despite ranking 27th in the NBA in 3-point percentage during the regular season.

At the very least, however, it looks like Miami could give Milwaukee a harder time in the first round than Atlanta with Boston, which bodes well for the Celtics if they end up meeting the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks remain Boston's stiffest competition in the East, so Celtics fans should be rooting for Miami to make that series as interesting as possible.