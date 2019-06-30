Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris active on social media on NBA free agency day originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Welcome to the start of NBA free agency. Let the games begin.

This is not full-blown Bryce Harper, but the two biggest free agents the Sixers have are active on social media on, perhaps, one of the biggest weeks of their careers.

First we have this tweet from, Tobias Harris.

It's never about position; it's always about purpose. — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 30, 2019

What does it mean? Not only do I have absolutely no idea, but I hate vague messages, especially on a day when millions of fans want to hear what you have to say. However, I know exactly what another Sixers free agent, Mike Scott,means in his response.

Like the three from the corner to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Mike Scott knocked down this cryptic tweet from Harris. He says exactly what he wants and I think Sixers fans not only appreciate that, but would love to see him back in Philly.

Switching gears to Jimmy Butler, who has been very playful on social media with some of the biggest stars in the world this week.

Four days ago, Jimmy was hanging with Brazillian soccer star Neymar.

Then, as rumors that Butler could be interested in a move to Miami started, his recent tweets have done nothing to extinguish those flames.

First, a back and forth with Dwayne Wade.

Next, a challenge with Chad Ochocinco, mentioning Miami.

ASAP after I get a contract done.. you'll be the first I call. I want the footrace first tho. Slow ass. https://t.co/kdSlQTpBaI — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) June 30, 2019

Philly sports fans have been through a lot with the LeBron saga last year and Bryce-mania this year. My advice for Tobias and Jimmy? Quit trolling and just #RunItBack.

