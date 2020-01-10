Jimmy Butler, T.J. Warren fined after heated confrontation

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren didn’t escape Wednesday’s heated exchange unscathed. The NBA fined both players for their actions during the Heat’s 122-108 win.

The incident occurred in the third quarter. Butler beat Warren on defense, and Warren responded by grabbing Butler to prevent an easy score. Butler then got in Warren’s face. While the two were separated before any punches were thrown, both Butler and Warren continued to yell at each other from across the court.

Both players picked up technicals for their actions. It was Warren’s second technical of the game, so he was ejected from the contest. As he left, Warren flipped off Butler. After the contest, Butler continued talking trash, saying he would “tear [Warren’s] ass up” every time they played moving forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NBA didn’t appreciate that, and fined both Butler and Warren for their actions. The league fined Warren $25,000 for being part of the altercation and making an “obscene gesture.” Butler was fined $35,000 for the confrontation and for “escalating the incident on social media postgame.”

It’s possible this won’t be the last time the two players are fined this season. The Heat and Pacers play against March 20, giving Butler and Warren another chance to mix it up on the court.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: