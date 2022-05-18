Jimmy Butler tells Stephen A. Smith: You and everybody else have slept on me

Naveen Ganglani: Stephen A., in his ESPN post-game report, says Jimmy Butler texted him after winning the series against Philadelphia and said: “You and everybody else have slept on me.”

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Talking about Jimmy Butler: youtube.com/watch?v=yozROy… – 10:00 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

SOUND ON

The Miami Heat’s defensive masterclass in the third quarter

A 2 minute span of two Bam Adebayo blocks, two Jimmy Butler steals, a Max Strus steal, and a ton of helping dominance

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/3wGh0gjSzC – 9:54 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Jimmy Butler in 2nd half of games this postseason:

17.0 PPG (1st in NBA)

59% FG

Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more points in the 2nd half of games in a single postseason are (min. 10 games):

Kevin Durant (2021)

Kobe Bryant (2001, 2003, 2008) – 9:33 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Wrote about where Jimmy Butler ends and Heat Culture begins, and vice versa: ziller.substack.com/p/jimmy-cultur… – 9:28 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most 40-point playoff games over the past three years:

1 .Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7

2. Luka Doncic: 6

3. Jimmy Butler: 5 – 9:22 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

30 points per game on 54% shooting in a playoff run that finds you up 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals

What Jimmy Butler is doing is wild – 9:21 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jimmy Butler was 🔥 last night:

🎯 41 PTS

🎯 12-19 FG

🎯 17-18 FT

It’s the fourth time Butler has recorded a 40-point playoff game in which he shot at least 60% from the field and 90% from the FT line.

That ties Michael Jordan for the most such games in NBA postseason history. pic.twitter.com/hSZEMvnzx7 – 9:11 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnHeat pod

– Jimmy Butler bests Jayson Tatum

– Behind the Heat’s second-half 180

– Possible G2 adjustments

– Credit cookies

Watch: youtu.be/1nRYdle1DQw

Listen: apple.co/3No7J7i – 9:06 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

It’s more than about stats for Jimmy Butler #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:34 AM

Story continues

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Jimmy Butler took more FTs last night than Giannis did in any playoff game against the Celtics. – 8:15 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: The complete Jimmy Butler, plus other thoughts on Heat-Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:09 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Jimmy Butler

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/TsUh0REszj – 8:05 AM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

Despite sometimes being pushed to the limit, the Heat always maintained Jimmy Butler was worth the drama. Last night was a reminder of why: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:04 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Jimmy Butler is having an all-time postseason.

LeBron. Jordan. Kawhi.

The only players in modern NBA history with a higher BPM than 2022 Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/OUlOtVX5Cr – 7:56 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler’s 40-point outings …

Regular season: 0 in his last 322 games

Postseason: 5 in his last 32 games – 7:54 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Giannis was a comet hurtling toward earth. But Jimmy Butler is a SEAL team sneaking in under the cover of darkness.

He waited for the Celtics to get comfortable, start to relax, then robbed them blind.

Now they must solve the star in perpetual action.

theathletic.com/3318539/2022/0… – 2:38 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: Jimmy Butler’s mental edge shines through in Game 1 battle with Jayson Tatum bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/18/jim… – 2:19 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

BSJ ECF Game 1 Report: Heat 118, Celtics 107 – Horrendous third quarter, too much Jimmy Butler, doom C’s

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/18/bsj… – 1:15 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jimmy Butler drops 41, Heat dominate third quarter, cruise to Game 1 win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/18/jim… – 1:08 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Jimmy Butler tonight about the process of getting those back to back steals, and how much of that is rhythm based:

“I think I can get 10 out of 10.”

Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/ra3yXSbD5a – 1:02 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

So can we please stop acting as if the Bubble version of Jimmy Butler was an aberration now? A look at this incredible version of the Heat star compared to that one, in our live playoff blog, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/live-blogs/cel… – 12:49 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The Celtics looked like they were ready to breeze through this series in the first half. Then Jimmy Butler came out from halftime and kicked their ass.

Story on @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-celt… – 12:46 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on Jimmy Butler: “He’s very comfortable right now. We need to do a better job of breaking that rhythm that he’s in.” – 12:30 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown on Jimmy Butler: “He’s comfortable. He’s very comfortable right now. We need to do a better job breaking that rhythm that he’s in.” – 12:30 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jaylen Brown on Jimmy Butler:

“He’s comfortable. We gotta do a better job of breaking that rhythm that he’s in.” – 12:30 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown on Jimmy Butler: “He’s very comfortable right now. We’ve gotta do a better job of breaking that rhythm that he’s in.” – 12:29 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Fun, fun day talking basketball!

2 episodes of Locked On Pelicans including a LIVE streamed, interactive show

4 minute quick hit on the Pelicans picking 8

Wednesday’s Locked On NBA talking about Jimmy Butler scoring 41 in the Heat win – 12:25 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Heat vs. Celtics score, takeaways: Jimmy Butler drops 41 points as Miami pulls away in Game 1 win

cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 12:24 AM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

Jimmy Butler; “I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first. I want to see who quits first.” pic.twitter.com/D6Jzjk7nCm – 12:17 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on PJ Tucker:

“I didn’t know I would fall in love with a basketball player as much as I did with PJ.” – 12:17 AM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat second half domination to beat Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 hothothoops.com/2022/5/18/2311… – 12:12 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“I don’t care if it’s a big stage or a little stage. … I do what I do.”

– Jimmy Butler, tonight. – 12:11 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler when asked about the 40 points, makes sure to say it’s all about winning:

“If I score 40 and lose, I’m gonna be really pissed off.” – 12:10 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Prior to the 2018 NBA Draft, Draymond Green told the Warriors’ front office, “There are 82-game players, then there are 16-game players.” He told them to target 16-game players.

Jimmy Butler is a 16-game player, who elevates his game in the postseason: basketballnews.com/stories/jimmy-… – 12:09 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat was outscored by 103.2 points per 100 possessions in the seven minutes that Jimmy Butler wasn’t on the court tonight.

Thankfully for the Heat, Butler played. – 12:08 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler:

“He’s playing incredible basketball.” – 12:04 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Spoelstra: “Jimmy Butler is an elite competitor. There’s a lot of guys in this league that are playing basketball. He’s competing to win. That’s a totally different thing and he does that as well as anybody in this league.” – 11:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Payton Pritchard on defending Jimmy Butler and avoiding fouls: “We bailed him out a lot by biting on his pump fake. We need to clean that up.” – 11:54 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Coach Spo on Jimmy Butler’s game vs Celtics. ‘Jimmy inspired everybody in 3rd quarter. Elite two-way basketball’. #HEATCulture – 11:41 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Jimmy Butler is shooting 69% finishing around the rim in the half court so far in the #NBAPlayoffs. – 11:40 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka said the bigs made a lot of mistakes swiping down on Jimmy Butler when they should know he is looking to draw the foul on those moves while he is rising up to draw the and one. – 11:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler is a top ___ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/pib8ep87r2 – 11:36 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Oh yeah. Jimmy Butler, man. Damn.

Anyway, back to the Blues – 11:35 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jimmy Butler was Jimmy Buckets when it mattered most, catapulting the Miami Heat past Jayson Tatum and the Celtics with a 41-point performance. Tatum had 29 points, but only eight in the pivotal second half. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/butler-cooks-u… – 11:34 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Guarding Jimmy Butler with a like(ish) sized primary defender while a small is on the floor. pic.twitter.com/N176kzcfkM – 11:32 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Playoffs come around, Jimmy Butler ain’t messing around. Pressure intensifies, spotlight gets brighter, you don’t have to worry about which version of Jimmy you’re going to get: the best one. – 11:31 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

We’re so lucky to watch Jimmy Butler do his thing in the playoffs again. Please don’t take this guy for granted. pic.twitter.com/TeiunVeuXp – 11:29 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Jimmy Butler vs Payton Pritchard tonight. pic.twitter.com/JHciQiEH0y – 11:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler had 41/9/5/4/3 tonight.

He is the first player in NBA playoffs history to reach those numbers since steals and blocks were first recorded in 1974. pic.twitter.com/caf1yn5Ubr – 11:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: The complete Jimmy Butler, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat guard Jimmy Butler had 41 points on the offensive end in Game 1 while holding the Celtics to 4-of-13 as the primary defender at the other end. He also had 27 points in 2nd half, T-most in playoff career (2020 at Bucks). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/tuzb4VgQjc – 11:27 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Big third quarter and another big night from Jimmy Butler lead Heat to Game 1 victory #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:26 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics win 3 of the 4 quarters in Game 1 and still lose by double-digits.

That’s how ugly the 3rd quarter was.

118-107, Miami.

Boston is down two starters and 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler: 41 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks. – 11:26 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

nba players to score MORE than 40 pts on FEWER than 20 fgas WITHOUT making a three in a playoff game (via @stathead):

—michael jordan (1989)

—karl malone (1992)

—dirk nowitzki (2011)

—jimmy butler (2022) pic.twitter.com/T6Vcaj8Lmk – 11:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler has five 40-point games as a Heat.

All five games have come in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/HcbQ6euDwG – 11:25 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics drop Game 1 to the Heat, 118-107. Jimmy Butler took over in the second half, and finished with 41 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots. Tatum had 29 pts, but only 8 in the second half. – 11:25 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Peyton Pritchard havjng his jump-stop lay-up inhaled by Jimmy Butler may be the most relatable NBA moment I’ve ever scene. – 11:24 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 118, Celtics 107. Jimmy Butler’s 41 points and a dominant third quarter pushes the Heat to a 1-0 series lead in the ECF. – 11:24 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Jimmy Butler in ECF Game 1 over the Celtics

41 points

12/19 FG

17/18 FT

9 rebounds

5 assists

4 steals

3 blocks

41 minutes

Best player in the 2022 NBA Playoffs! #HEATCulture – 11:24 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Nobody’s playing better than Jimmy Butler – 11:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler tonight:

41 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

4 STL

3 BLK

12-19 FG

17-18 FT

It’s his 3rd 40-point game this playoffs. No other player has more. pic.twitter.com/zDVbhEw0qc – 11:23 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

As it turns out, the Hawks were not the only team who had trouble stopping Jimmy Butler. – 11:23 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Jimmy Butler 40-point games

As Miami Heat

Regular season: 0

Postseason: 5 – 11:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Miami 118, Boston 107. The Celtics outscored the Heat in the first, second and fourth quarters.

The Heat, however, obliterated the Celtics in the third, and that was the ball game.

Remarkable Jimmy Butler game yet again, as he had 41 points on 12-for-19 shooting. – 11:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

I thought bubble Jimmy Butler was peak Jimmy Butler. Guess I was wrong. – 11:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

40/5/5 playoff games in Heat history:

3 — Jimmy Butler

2 — LeBron James

2 — Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/lAXoWp0MLV – 11:23 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Giannis, Luka and Tatum have been terrific in the 2022 Playoffs

But no one has played better than Jimmy Butler – 11:23 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

What an absolutely monstrous 2nd half by the Heat and Jimmy Butler. Championship level performance. – 11:23 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

At one point this year I had Jimmy Butler on my MVP ballot that I sent to @Tim Bontemps for his straw poll. He is playing like that again. – 11:20 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Is it possible Jimmy Butler is just Michael Jordan with 1/12th the athleticism? – 11:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jimmy Butler giving Tatum work that Celtics didn’t see in the first round – 11:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jimmy Butler has been incredible in this game. He kept the Heat in the mix in the first half when Boston could’ve pulled away, and has put the Celtics away here in the fourth when they’ve tried to come back. – 11:19 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Jimmy Butler just wants to work hard and be the man. – 11:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is putting on a half court scoring display on national television, while also dominating on the defensive end

How did it take this long to cover him nationally? – 11:19 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Best I may have even seen Jimmy Butler play. He is unstoppable right now. #Celtics #Heat – 11:19 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jimmy Butler is now 17-18 from the free throw line. Terrible job keeping him out of the lane. They have Pritchard on him daring him to shoot jumpers, but he’s not really taking the bait on that. – 11:14 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

Jimmy Butler going from the regular season to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/VyDc8VxhNk – 11:14 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Easier said than done, but the Celtics need to do a much better job keeping Jimmy Butler off the free throw line. These are his 17th and 18th attempts. – 11:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler just repeatedly going at Payton Pritchard. Relentless. – 11:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler swats a Tatum 3

Tucker absolutely loves it – 11:12 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

How many players purposely run inverted pick and rolls to target a small guy, get the switch, then pivot right into a dribble handoff so a teammate can easily shoot over said small? Jimmy Butler is one of one – 11:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

On a serious note, playoff Jimmy Butler is nothing to play with. The guy just takes his game to another level every time he has to do so. Dude is a gamer. – 11:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Max Strus always come alive at the same time

Always – 11:04 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler is checking in, and thse next couple of minutes could be importan. Celtics have cut the lead from 20 to 10 with 8:21 to go. Heat could use a Jimmy-induced run. – 10:58 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Jimmy Butler is pretty good, huh? – 10:42 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

A lot of ways to look at Jimmy Butler’s game including the 17 third-quarter points.

He has 31 points on 13 attempts — 15-for-16 from the free throw line. – 10:41 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Third quarter: Miami 39, Boston 14.

After 3 quarters: Miami 93, Boston 76.

Boston had eight turnovers in the third quarter – and Jayson Tatum had six of them.

Jimmy Butler up to 31 points – driven by going 15-for-16 from the FT line.

Really impressive turnaround by Miami. – 10:40 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Heat outplayed Celtics… 39-14 in 3rd quarter. Dominant quarter by the Heat. Jimmy Butler’s cofidence is contagious. #HEATCulture – 10:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler has 31 points on 13 shots – 10:40 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Jimmy Butler scored 17 points in Q3, leading a spirited and bullish return to competition for the Miami Heat. Gabe Vincent also joined the fray with 10 of his 15 points, and the Celtics look shellshocked. – 10:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jimmy Butler outscored Celtics 17-14 in that third quarter. – 10:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 93, Celtics 76. Miami won the period 39-14. Jimmy Butler already with 31 points the help of 15-of-16 shooting from the foul line. – 10:39 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

Jimmy Butler outscored the Celtics, 17-14 in the third quarter

@5ReasonsSports – 10:38 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

jimmy butler’s pump fake is the mvp of this game – 10:38 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Two completely insane blocks by Aaron Nesmith in this game now. But the second one was followed by being the latest Celtic to fall for a Jimmy Butler pump fake – a fitting cap to a disastrous third quarter. – 10:38 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Jimmy Butler sure knows how to draw a foul. – 10:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jimmy Butler has just been unreal on both ends. – 10:29 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

MVP chants for Jimmy Butler, who is already up to 27 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists while shooting 8 for 13 from the field. – 10:26 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Jimmy Butler is in absolute takeover mode. Celtics two careless turnovers after a timeout. – 10:21 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Just lazy offense from the Celtics and Jimmy Butler is taking full advantage. This place is very loud right now. – 10:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Passing lane Jimmy Butler is the best player in the NBA

NO DEBATE – 10:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jimmy Butler blocking on the fast break like Mike Tomlin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/P8qelmoUx0 – 10:17 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

grant williams reeeeally doesn’t like the fact that jimmy butler stopped short and knocked him over on that fastbreak – 10:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler again thriving at tight end. – 10:06 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler just became the 220th player in NBA history with 14,000 points, including playoffs. Carry on. – 10:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler your Heat power forward at the moment. – 9:32 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler checking back in. So it appears Spo’s nine-man rotation has Herro, Oladipo, Dedmon and Martin coming off the bench. No Duncan Robinson. – 9:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin gets the highlight

But man Jimmy Butler was all over Tatum before that – 9:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat open 0 for 7, down 7-0, but Jimmy Butler does have three rebounds, so there’s that. – 8:51 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 17, 2022 – ECF Game 1 Starters

Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams

Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: Smart, Horford, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/JCA5nOjLld – 8:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 1:

Rob Williams

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent – 8:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It’s Gabe Vincent again stepping in for sidelined Kyle Lowry in Heat starting lineup, flanked by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 8:01 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

‘They don’t have any B-word in them.’ That’s what Jimmy Butler said about the unknown Heat players who’ve pushed them to the Eastern finals, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3315344/2022/0… – 1:07 PM

StatMuse: Jimmy Butler is the first player with multiple 40-point playoff games without making a three in the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/Iyc5g5IYer -via Twitter @statmuse / May 18, 2022

Justin Kubatko: Jimmy Butler did it all last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 9 REB ✅ 5 AST ✅ 4 STL ✅ 3 BLK Since the NBA started recording steals and blocks in 1973-74, Butler is just the third player to record at least 40p/5r/5a/3s/3b in a playoff game. He joins LeBron James (2x) and Elvin Hayes. pic.twitter.com/C6MPfigFP6 -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 18, 2022

But even some of Spoelstra’s closest friends had never seen him like that, not just the emotional outburst in the huddle but the dark brooding he did for the rest of that quarter, almost stopping coaching as he managed the fury. For Butler, three seasons’ worth of give-and-take with Spoelstra finally led to finding the line. It wasn’t just that moment with Butler verbally shoving back at his coach; it was a long buildup. “Spo was exasperated,” one team source said. -via ESPN / May 18, 2022