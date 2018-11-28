Jimmy Butler plays much nicer with Markelle Fultz than Andrew Wiggins

New relationships are the best, aren’t they?

Everything feels great when you’re just getting to know someone. Especially when you’re seeing successful results from the effort you’re putting in.

And so far, things are going well for Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 5-2 since coming together in a trade. Two of those victories have come via Butler game-winners.

What about Butler and Fultz?

When the 76ers dealt for Butler, one of the first concerns was for his pending relationship with Markelle Fultz.

How would the guy who just publicly and privately trashed Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins for being soft handle the former first-round pick dealing with a myriad of issues believed to be both physical and mental?

Butler takes a gentle approach

We have our answer. At least on the surface.

Butler is playing nice in public.





“I just want Markelle to know that we’ve got everybody in his corner here. We want him to be great. We want him to continue to work. All the outside noise is just what it is. It’s noise from the outside.

“I love having him around. Everybody here loves having him around. Whenever he’s ready to get back in here and work, we’re all for it.”

Where was this Butler in Minnesota?

Towns and Wiggins have to be wondering who this dude is. He’s certainly not the same guy who reportedly yelled “They ain’t s—!” and “They soft!” about them in a now-notorious practice tirade.

But the 76ers are winning. And Butler just got there. And he wants to be there with both sides reportedly optimistic about working out a long-term deal.

So being in Fultz’s corner makes sense. For now.

Fultz drama

Fultz has taken a leave from the team to see a shoulder specialist about his shooting struggles, having exams that are expected to last until Wednesday.

It’s not known how much his problems are attributed to physical ailments versus a mental block. He reportedly is dealing with a wrist injury as well. Over the summer, Fultz’s then-shooting coach Drew Hanlen attributed his shooting woes during his rookie year to “the yips.”

Fultz and Hanlen are reportedly no longer on speaking terms, and Fultz’s shot has seen little improvement during his second season after he was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Still can’t shoot

Through 14 games this season, Fultz has shot 41.9 percent from the field, 56.8 percent from the free throw line and 28.6 percent from 3-point distance.

And now he’s gone from the team in the midst of a report that he wants to be traded and another that the team is open to dealing him.

The situation is a mess.

Makes sense for Butler to be supportive

For Butler, it makes sense for him to stay out of the drama. He created the mess in Minnesota. But he had an agenda. He wanted out. He got his wish.

Now that he’s where he wants to be, playing nice is the right call. There’s no upside to Butler calling Fultz out. If Fultz ends up returning to the team and becoming a successful contributor, nothing has been lost from Butler’s public support.

If and when Fultz does leave the 76ers, we may then hear Butler’s true thoughts.

