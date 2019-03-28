Jimmy Butler shares why he thinks Tom Thibodeau's coaching style isn't conducive to the NBA

Jimmy Butler doesn't believe yelling at the NBA level helps a coach. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler mixed dishes on the YouTube series “Hot Ones” with host Sean Evans on the First We Feast channel.

Butler ate increasingly hot wings while sharing details on what makes a coach good in college but doesn’t translate to the pros.

Butler on coaching differences from college to pros

Butler compared Buzz Williams, his coach at Marquette who is currently leading Virginia Tech in the NCAA men’s tournament, and Tom Thibodeau, his coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls, when asked if being coach was different at each level.

The conversation took a turn, but Butler got it back on track and conveyed his point.

“Hell yeah it’s different,” Butler said. “Buzz Williams, who is a lot like Thibs in the sense that they’re going to yell at you, they’re going to motherf— you, they’re going to say it all, that’s how they talk to you. I think in the league you can’t really talk to nobody like that. You know what I mean?”

“Yeah,” Evans said, “it’s like a child actor if you’re making more than your parents —

“Exactly.”

“— they kind of can’t tell you to clean your room.”

“I did not say that,” Butler said, “so you’re not going to say I told little kids not to clean their rooms ... something like that. It’s tough to yell at a grown man who potentially is making more money than you. Not saying that you shouldn’t listen to people, but it’s a different level.”

Thibodeau was fired in January after three years with the Timberwolves. There was a communication issue between Thibodeau and Butler last fall when the star wanted a trade out of Minnesota, but his coach reportedly wasn’t aware until much later.

Butler told Evans he loves being the subject of talk radio fodder and isn’t surprised by things like the explosive Timberwolves practice in which he reportedly cursed out teammates making headlines.

The four-time all-star has opened up about the practice before and added more in between the early hot wings on the plate.

“Now, do I talk s— a lot in practice? Yes. Do I take it there? No. I was just in the zone. I love basketball so much. I was competing at a high level and then boom, it happened. But unless you’re with me every day and you see how I go about what I do, you understand why I care so much.”

Butler spoiled by wine

Butler covered a lot of other mini topics, including his love of country music and how Allen Iverson always told him “you fit Philly.” (He made sure to add there was no tampering because he never said “Come to Philly.”)

Evans asked him early on what it was really like to drink a $1,000 bottle of wine and if it was that much better. He brought a wine bag to the 2016 Rio Olympics and has a 750-bottle wine cellar.

“I was spoiled for the first wine I ever drank,” Butler said. “Mark Wahlberg introduced me to Sassicaia. 2010 was the first bottle that I had. That’s all I’ve basically really ever known.”

The 2010 year “shows extreme purity” with “brambly rosemary” and “wild Mediterranean brush” missing in the 2009 year. The Tuscany product retails for $2,999.

Butler said he never drank boxed wine and now doesn’t even drink liquor.

