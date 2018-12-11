Jimmy Butler shares 'most interesting detail' of infamous Timberwolves practice

Jimmy Butler shared his side of the infamous Minnesota Timberwolves practice. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jimmy Butler is telling his side of the story after starring in the months-long NBA reality show of when and if the Minnesota Timberwolves would trade him.

Butler, now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, went on teammate JJ Redick’s podcast to tell all about requesting a trade, sitting out the preseason and a secret from the infamous practice that no one yet told.

Butler told Redick he was told by management to practice, which “lit the match,” and their insistence on him practicing with a team that was likely to trade him made the fire roar.

Via the Ringer:

This person goes: “No, you’re gonna play with the starters.” There you go. You did got me now. No I’m not. I’m gonna play with the third-stringers, now what? I’m telling them I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it, because I know whenever I go in there, I’m trying to basically just prove a point.

He lit his own Twitter fire when it was reported that he verbally challenged teammates and told the Timberwolves general manager, “You f—ing need me.” He told Redick he always talks during practice, but it was different because of who he was with, who was watching and his long absence from the team.

Butler did share an extra note regarding that practice two months ago.

Butler: The crazy part is the most interesting detail wasn’t told. The most interesting detail of that whole scrimmage that nobody knows: I only shot the ball once. Redick: Really? Butler: I only shot the ball one time. I only shot the ball once. Redick: But every quote coming out of there was like: “Jimmy was getting buckets. He was dominating.” Butler: Oh, I was dominating, but I only shot the ball once. Dimes, boom, boom, boom. Steals, blocks. I only shot the ball one time.

Butler left the 76ers game against the Detroit Pistons with a groin injury Monday night. An MRI showed no structural damage and he’s listed as doubtful.

