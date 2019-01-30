Jimmy Butler says Kevin Durant is the hardest player to guard in NBA originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jimmy Butler is much more than a scorer.

The 76ers wing is also one of the top defenders in the league. He has been named Second Team All-Defense twice and regularly guards the opposing team's top playmakers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, who's does he think is the hardest player to lock up in the NBA? Look no further than the back-to-back Finals MVP.

"I think a lot of people would agree with me by saying KD is just tough, man," Butler said on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. "KD's just tough. God, like what you want him to do, he's athletic. He can shoot. He can dribble. He can post up. Shoot the three. I don't know."

Posted Up Pod Clip: Jimmy Butler on who's the toughest player to guard in the league.



🎧: https://t.co/tXlZ4pbykf



📺: https://t.co/CAbi2W6aqg pic.twitter.com/gjEjfCbIHQ







— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2019

Durant, nicknamed Slim Reaper, has a slight build at 6-foot-9 (let's be real, he's 7-feet) and 240 pounds. Butler, listed at a sturdy 6-8 and 232 pounds, knows trying to simply outmuscle the former MVP won't automatically get the job done, either.

"He will shoot over you whether you're physical or not," Butler said. "Like, there ain't too much that you can do."

The Warriors host Butler's Sixers on Thursday night, and watching these two former Team USA teammates is one matchup to keep your eyes on.