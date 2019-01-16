Jimmy Butler reminded of the mess he left behind with Timberwolves originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Quite predictably, Jimmy Butler was asked after the Sixers' 149-107 win Tuesday night over the Timberwolves (see observations) whether the victory against his old team meant something extra.

Butler didn't take the bait.

"No," he said with a smile. "Nothing."

Joel Embiid, on the other hand, had no qualms about referencing Butler's history in Minnesota and the infamous practice in which a trash-talking Butler reportedly won with the Timberwolves' third-stringers in an Instagram post after the game.

Butler also took to Instagram.

Butler was too diplomatic to say it, but it's obvious he's in a better situation than the mess he was in with the Timberwolves. He probably didn't need a 42-point win to convince him of that. Outside of all the off-court issues in Minnesota, the young core of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid is in a different class than the Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns had 13 points and four rebounds and was a game-low minus-42 against the Sixers. Wiggins scored 12 points on 14 shots.

Minnesota is locked into big contracts for Wiggins through the 2022-23 season, Towns through 2023-24.

As usual, Butler faced a few questions postgame about his perceived lack of aggressiveness - on Tuesday, he didn't attempt a shot until over nine minutes had elapsed, though he finished with 19 points on 8 for 10 shooting.

His response wasn't especially controversial, but it was revealing.

As long as we're winning, I'm not worried about too much of anything. When we're not, that's a different story.

In Philadelphia, unlike in Minnesota, Butler is winning, and the future looks much more promising. Butler is 18-8 in games he's played with the Sixers and the team is still learning how to get the best out of him.

Butler played more vs. Minnesota alongside Embiid and it sounds like that's a pairing we'll start to see more frequently.

"My mind is always, ‘What's coming?' And that is playoff basketball," head coach Brett Brown said. "Those two guys will be featured a lot. Last year it was Joel and JJ [Redick] a lot, and that will still happen. But at the end of the day, I really think that those two, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler, will be featured in more prominent ways, maybe [more] than any pairing."

For one day, Butler was reminded of his past, one without an MVP candidate big man and a freakishly talented 6-foot-10 point guard. For him, the minor struggles of figuring out how to fit alongside those players pale in comparison to the losing (and the accompanying messiness) in Minnesota.

"Everybody's still learning a little bit on each end of the floor about each other," Butler said. "We practice, we watch film, we talk about everything. At the end of the day, as long as we win, everything is going to figure itself out. We just gotta learn from winning instead of learning from losing."

