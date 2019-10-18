Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro's first NBA scuffle: 'I would have tossed his ass'

Rookie Tyler Herro is having a preseason showing to remember, but might be in for some tough love from his teammates nonetheless.

In the Miami Heat’s penultimate game of the preseason, Herro found himself getting into it with Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams. Herro got bulldozed on Carter-Williams’ path to score and was upset there was no offensive foul called. On the next play, however, Herro responded by hitting a 3-pointer, and then engaging with Carter-Williams in some fairly mild trash-talking on their way back down the court.

Tyler Herro not taking sh%^ from Michael Carter-Williams. Gets knocked down. Gets up and his 3. Talks trash. Double technical. pic.twitter.com/ShScKy7GGI — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While both players were handed a technical foul over the incident, neither was ejected. After the game, Heat veteran Jimmy Butler half-joked he would have liked to turn it into a teachable moment for his 19-year-old teammate.

“I want Tyler to know his ass should have got thrown out. If I was the ref I would have tossed his little ass, how dare you,” Butler joked. “No, I like that energy, man. The world knows that’s my dawg, he’s doing it for the 414, I know all about it, I went to school over there. But if I was the ref, if I was Scott, I would have tossed his ass.”

Story continues

Jimmy Butler offers his take on Tyler Herro to @TheJaxShow and the rookie’s ejection. pic.twitter.com/1Memj8zchJ — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 18, 2019

Herro, the 13th overall pick, scored eight points in Miami’s 107-98 win Thursday. The team is undefeated in four games this preseason, scoring over 100 points in each effort.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro got into it with Michael Carter-Williams Thursday night. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

More from Yahoo Sports: