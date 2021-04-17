  • Oops!
Jimmy Butler on Heat's struggles: 'We’re just being soft'

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is frustrated with how poorly his team has played this season. Butler, whose Heat have lost three straight games, thinks the team's toughness has been an issue.

Following Friday's 119-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler called out the Heat for being "soft," according to the Associated Press.

“We’re just being soft. That’s it,” Butler said after the loss to one of his former clubs. “Not getting into bodies, scared of some contact. Soft overall.”

Butler doesn't view the team's struggles as a bad thing. Instead, he sees it as necessary if the Heat are going to improve.

"It’s not frustrating because we do it so often,” Butler said. “It’s almost like it’s expected, in a bad way to put it. We just think we’re such a good team, and then reality hits us, we’re humbled. And I’m glad because that’s what this game does for you. Home, away, no matter what opponent you’re playing against, you just stroll into the game thinking you’re nice, you’re good, this is what happens.

“I’m glad it happened to us,” he added. “And if we don’t fix it, I hope it continues to happen to us.”

Heat have lost 10 of last 16 games

Miami better get humble and tough soon. The Heat have lost 10 of its last 16 games, and now sit at 28-28 on the season. The puts them in the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

It's quite the fall for a team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals last year. The team's defense has done its part, holding opponents to 107.7 points per game, which ranks second-best in the East. Offense, however, has been a problem. After averaging 112 points per game last year, the Heat have averaged just 106.3 points per game this season.

