The last person you want to upset might be Jimmy Butler.

En route to the Heat's 129-114 win over the New York Knicks, former Trail Blazers big man stole a rebound from Butler.

Jimmy gave Meyers Leonard the stink eye after he stole his rebound πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/XxmdSZ9GSn β€” ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2019

Butler's eyes were like lazer beams.

Heat teammate Goran Dragic was amused...

πŸ˜‚πŸ€£πŸ˜‚πŸ€£ stealing rebounds, I like it . β€” Goran DragiΔ‡ (@Goran_Dragic) December 21, 2019

Butler, not so much. He took to Twitter with this message and image.

wanted dead or alive for stealing rebounds @meyersleonard pic.twitter.com/1QOH7Ol0jJ β€” Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) December 21, 2019

Butler jokingly puts a $1 million bounty on Meyers Leonard for taking his rebound.

Meyers responded, though.

HAHAHA πŸ˜πŸ˜‚πŸ€·πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ I owe you brother. https://t.co/WdD03euyqc β€” Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) December 21, 2019

It's not like Hammer taking the rebound away from Butler meant anything, in the grand scheme of things. Butler finished with 9 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Leonard registered 7 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Savage, Hammer. Savage.

Jimmy Butler offers $1 million bounty on Meyers Leonard, dead or alive originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest