Jimmy Butler not thrilled that P.J. Tucker left Heat to join Sixers, Joel Embiid

Butler not thrilled that Tucker left Miami to join Embiid and the Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

P.J. Tucker is officially a Sixer and not everybody is thrilled about that.

With the NBA’s moratorium ending Wednesday afternoon, the Sixers announced their signings of Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

Tucker thanked Heat fans on Instagram and Jimmy Butler amusingly popped up in the comments.

Butler and Embiid have a well-documented friendship. When informed after the Sixers’ second-round playoff series loss to the Heat that Butler said he wished he was still Embiid’s teammate, the five-time All-Star big man acknowledged he felt the same way.

“Obviously that’s my guy,” Embiid said. “That’s my brother. It’s tough, but I’m so proud of him. He’s playing at an unreal level right now. He’s something else right now, and I’m proud of him for being at this level and carrying them, and what he’s been able to do. ... They have a great team, great guys overall, and obviously great coaching and a great front office, so a lot of credit to them.

“Like I said, I’m happy for him. I won’t sit here and say I didn’t wish he was my teammate. I still don’t know how we let him go. I wish I could’ve gone to battle with him still, but it is what it is. Just got to keep building and keep trying to reach that goal.”

Unsurprisingly, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave a glowing summary of Tucker’s game in the Sixers’ press release Wednesday.

"P.J. Tucker is one of the most respected and relentless competitors in our game and is the type of competitor our fans will love and embrace,” Morey said. “We’re excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility and championship pedigree to our roster. P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition to our team and city."

As for House, he’ll have a uniform number last worn by someone who’s now far from a fan favorite in Philadelphia.

In 2021, House told KPRC’s Ari Alexander that No. 4 is significant to him because his grandma and family are from the Freedmen’s Town area in Houston's Fourth Ward. House said the number “empowers me to be me.”

Talked to Danuel House today, who tells me DEFINITIVELY that he will not be giving up No. 4



House says it's important to him because his family has deep roots in Freedman's Town and the Fourth Ward of Houston.



"...(the number 4) empowers me to be me..." pic.twitter.com/IBUfaqkCET — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) September 3, 2021

House sported No. 25 last season with Utah. The Jazz retired Adrian Dantley’s No. 4 in 2007. That number also isn’t on the table in Philadelphia because of Dolph Schayes.

So, House opted to stick with No. 25, which of course used to belong to Ben Simmons.