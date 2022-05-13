Jimmy Butler on Miami: ‘A place where I should’ve been a long time ago’
Jimmy Butler on being in Miami: "I'm where I belong. A place where I should've been a long time ago."
Source: Twitter @BradyHawk305
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler: “I still don’t know how we let him go.” #Sixers – 10:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler, “I still don’t how we let him go.” #Sixers #MiamiHeat – 10:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the #Heat’s Jimmy Butler: ‘That’s my guy.’ Later says ‘I still don’t know how we let him go’ pic.twitter.com/ApfZJE9Bhj – 10:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid with a lot of praise for Jimmy Butler, and then: “I still don’t know how we let him go” – 10:56 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“That’s my guy.. that’s my brother. It’s tough, but I’m so proud of him” – Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler #Sixers – 10:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 99-90 victory in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Taking charge in third quarter.
2. Another Jimmy Butler statement game.
3. Bam Adebayo handles Joel Embiid
4. Max Strus again double-doubles.
5. 76ers lose Danny Green early. – 10:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker on Jimmy Butler:
“I didn’t know how good Jimmy was til I got here.”
“His heart, how he’s never scared of the moment.” – 10:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
PJ Tucker’s thought on Jimmy Butler a year ago: “He’s all right.”
PJ Tucker’s thought on Jimmy Butler now: “Fearless.” – 10:27 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Jimmy Butler has 32 points in a close out game. How many yall barked about me about him for years, clowning him over his offense (though he can change games withOUT scoring which is a greater skill) while gawking over Harden? Where yall at?🤣 – 10:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler off the podium
Max Strus on the podium
Butler: “Max come on man. The double double machine.” – 10:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler while talking about Max Strus looks at the stat sheet:
“Boy got back to back double doubles, I’ll be damned. Damn. Maybe you should’ve got the max contract.” – 10:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jimmy Butler spoke like a true leader. ‘I can’t do that without these guys in the roster. They believe in me, I believe in them’. #HEATCulture – 10:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on being in Miami:
“I’m where I belong. A place where I should’ve been a long time ago.” – 10:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Gabe Vincent and Max Strus:
“I don’t wanna get fined, but in the locker room we always say they don’t have no b-word in them.” – 10:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“I’m so proud of my guys…but we realize that the job’s not finished.” – 10:11 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler sends his old team to Cancun and summer of uncertainty. The Heat, meanwhile, are going back to the Eastern Conference finals, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-adva… – 10:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler watching his series highlights after the game pic.twitter.com/Qeo1tBpufP – 10:08 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Jimmy Butler has begun lobbying to get Embiid to Miami. – 9:42 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Not everyone is built for the playoffs. Few can handle the pressure. Few can make the adjustments when it gets harder. Many rush for the nearest hiding place. Many get ready to point fingers. You don’t have to worry about that with Jimmy Butler. That dude wants this time of year. – 9:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That I love him. I’m proud of him. Yes, yes, yes I still wish I was on this team. I definitely love the Miami Heat though. I’m glad that I’m here but I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.”
-Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/Up7Mgo9IQl – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this regular season ➡️ playoffs:
21.4 ➡️ 28.7 PPG
5.9 ➡️ 7.6 RPG
1.6 ➡️ 2.1 SPG
2.1 ➡️ 1.7 TOV
48.0 ➡️ 52.5 FG%
23.3 ➡️ 36.4 3P%
0.5 ➡️ 1.6 3PM pic.twitter.com/kGzeMllCFd – 9:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Only Giannis has played better than Jimmy Butler in these playoffs – 9:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Miami Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals
Jimmy Butler has led them there in 2 of 3 seasons now
Elite of the elite pic.twitter.com/bOaXaVQ2Nj – 9:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler has now led the Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference finals in two of the last three seasons. – 9:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Jimmy Butler did just get doubled
With a minute left in the 4th
And he split middle and scooped in for the bucket anyway
Pat Riley head nod – 9:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jimmy Butler just scored to give Heat a 99-85 lead over 76ers, as fans began to chant, “Let’s go Heat…Let’s go Heat.” – 9:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler makes a driving layup — then waves to the crowd and says “Bye Bye” on his way back down the floor. – 9:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Jimmy Butler scores his 32nd point and waves goodbye to the Sixers crowd. That about sums it up. – 9:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Looks like Jimmy Butler is the best player on the floor in this series. #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Zero reason Jimmy Butler should have gotten that offensive rebound. Philly just isn’t trying. – 9:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jimmy Butler in 1st half vs Sixers
10 points
3/10 FG
Jimmy Butler in 3rd quarter vs Sixers
14 points
6/9 FG
He took it personally. #HEATCulture
pic.twitter.com/q7rpSFKZfz – 9:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat’s two best players, coming up big when it really matters is the true storyline here – 9:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Heat open 74-63 lead over 76ers end of third. Jimmy Butler now has 23 points for Heat. – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 74, 76ers 63. Jimmy Butler with 23 points. Max Strus with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Heat defense limiting the 76ers to 35.8 percent shooting – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is an absolute superstar – 8:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler is such a gamer, dude. Always takes his game to another level. Dude deserves a ton of credit. #Sixers – 8:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler has begun to wake up. He’s up to 14 points and the Heat have a 58-50 lead with 9:23 left in the 3rd. Timeout Doc Rivers and out come the boos. #Sixers – 8:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia trail it 49-48 at the half and Jimmy Butler only has 9 points for Miami. You know that Butler is gonna get going eventually. This is a tough spot to be in. #Sixers – 8:14 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
It feels weird to say this, but Jimmy Butler has not been good tonight. He’s 3-of-10 shooting, scored all nine of his points in Q1, and has had a little trouble with the ball. That the Heat still hold a 49-48 lead with its best player struggling is a good sign for Miami. – 8:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle has been terrific to start this game. His defensive energy has been great on Jimmy Butler. #Sixers – 7:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is doing whatever he wants
Wherever he wants
Pull ups, spot up threes, now a hesitation into a baseline drive
It’s special man – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is still very good. He has nine of the Heat’s first 14 points on 3-of-3 shooting. – 7:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jimmy Butler was saving all his 3-pointers for the postseason, obviously! – 7:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Jimmy Butler 3-point experience continues. – 7:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, per-game ranks in these playoffs, entering tonight:
Points: 4th
Rebounds: 15th
Assists: 21st
Steals: 1st
Plus-minus: 2nd (behind only Max Strus) – 7:11 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Prediction for tonight’s Heat/76ers game
Jimmy Butler ends the 76ers season and then pops a Michelob Ultra 🍺 as he walks off the court singing ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ 🎤
cc @Bernie Lee – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual non-Lowry starters for the Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pre-game listening: How the Heat bounced back in Game 5 and looking ahead to tonight’s Game 6. Also, Jimmy Butler is doing it again miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 6:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: How the Heat bounced back in Game 5 and looking ahead to tonight’s Game 6. Also, Jimmy Butler is doing it again miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:47 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat star Jimmy Butler has been great this postseason. In fact, most advanced metrics say he has been the the NBA’s best player in the 2022 playoffs miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:32 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
P.J. Tucker used to think Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a ‘dictator.’ Stars like LeBron, Shaq, D Wade, were all made to toe the line in Miami. But not Jimmy Butler. The new Heat stars are finding a more open, trusting culture @The Athletic theathletic.com/3306148/2022/0… – 8:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- in a playoff game in the play-by-play era:
+46 — LeBron James in 2017
+46 — Jimmy Butler in 2015
+46 — Desmond Bane tonight pic.twitter.com/1KIrwSrnl1 – 11:50 PM
