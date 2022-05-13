Jimmy Butler on Miami: ‘A place where I should’ve been a long time ago’

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler on being in Miami: “I’m where I belong. A place where I should’ve been a long time ago.”

Source: Twitter @BradyHawk305

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler: “I still don’t know how we let him go.” #Sixers – 10:57 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“That’s my guy.. that’s my brother. It’s tough, but I’m so proud of him” – Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler #Sixers – 10:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 99-90 victory in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Taking charge in third quarter.

2. Another Jimmy Butler statement game.

3. Bam Adebayo handles Joel Embiid

4. Max Strus again double-doubles.

5. 76ers lose Danny Green early. – 10:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker on Jimmy Butler:

“I didn’t know how good Jimmy was til I got here.”

“His heart, how he’s never scared of the moment.” – 10:28 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

PJ Tucker’s thought on Jimmy Butler a year ago: “He’s all right.”

PJ Tucker’s thought on Jimmy Butler now: “Fearless.” – 10:27 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Jimmy Butler has 32 points in a close out game. How many yall barked about me about him for years, clowning him over his offense (though he can change games withOUT scoring which is a greater skill) while gawking over Harden? Where yall at?🤣 – 10:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler off the podium

Max Strus on the podium

Butler: “Max come on man. The double double machine.” – 10:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler while talking about Max Strus looks at the stat sheet:

“Boy got back to back double doubles, I’ll be damned. Damn. Maybe you should’ve got the max contract.” – 10:16 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Jimmy Butler spoke like a true leader. ‘I can’t do that without these guys in the roster. They believe in me, I believe in them’. #HEATCulture – 10:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on being in Miami:

“I’m where I belong. A place where I should’ve been a long time ago.” – 10:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on Gabe Vincent and Max Strus:

“I don’t wanna get fined, but in the locker room we always say they don’t have no b-word in them.” – 10:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler:

“I’m so proud of my guys…but we realize that the job’s not finished.” – 10:11 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Jimmy Butler sends his old team to Cancun and summer of uncertainty. The Heat, meanwhile, are going back to the Eastern Conference finals, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/news/heat-adva… – 10:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler watching his series highlights after the game pic.twitter.com/Qeo1tBpufP – 10:08 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Jimmy Butler has begun lobbying to get Embiid to Miami. – 9:42 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Not everyone is built for the playoffs. Few can handle the pressure. Few can make the adjustments when it gets harder. Many rush for the nearest hiding place. Many get ready to point fingers. You don’t have to worry about that with Jimmy Butler. That dude wants this time of year. – 9:41 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“That I love him. I’m proud of him. Yes, yes, yes I still wish I was on this team. I definitely love the Miami Heat though. I’m glad that I’m here but I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.”

-Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/Up7Mgo9IQl – 9:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler this regular season ➡️ playoffs:

21.4 ➡️ 28.7 PPG

5.9 ➡️ 7.6 RPG

1.6 ➡️ 2.1 SPG

2.1 ➡️ 1.7 TOV

48.0 ➡️ 52.5 FG%

23.3 ➡️ 36.4 3P%

0.5 ➡️ 1.6 3PM pic.twitter.com/kGzeMllCFd – 9:38 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Only Giannis has played better than Jimmy Butler in these playoffs – 9:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Miami Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals

Jimmy Butler has led them there in 2 of 3 seasons now

Elite of the elite pic.twitter.com/bOaXaVQ2Nj – 9:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Jimmy Butler has now led the Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference finals in two of the last three seasons. – 9:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Jimmy Butler did just get doubled

With a minute left in the 4th

And he split middle and scooped in for the bucket anyway

Pat Riley head nod – 9:30 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Jimmy Butler just scored to give Heat a 99-85 lead over 76ers, as fans began to chant, “Let’s go Heat…Let’s go Heat.” – 9:29 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Jimmy Butler makes a driving layup — then waves to the crowd and says “Bye Bye” on his way back down the floor. – 9:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Jimmy Butler scores his 32nd point and waves goodbye to the Sixers crowd. That about sums it up. – 9:29 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Looks like Jimmy Butler is the best player on the floor in this series. #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Zero reason Jimmy Butler should have gotten that offensive rebound. Philly just isn’t trying. – 9:21 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Jimmy Butler in 1st half vs Sixers

10 points

3/10 FG

Jimmy Butler in 3rd quarter vs Sixers

14 points

6/9 FG

He took it personally. #HEATCulture

pic.twitter.com/q7rpSFKZfz – 9:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat’s two best players, coming up big when it really matters is the true storyline here – 9:02 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Heat open 74-63 lead over 76ers end of third. Jimmy Butler now has 23 points for Heat. – 9:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 74, 76ers 63. Jimmy Butler with 23 points. Max Strus with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Heat defense limiting the 76ers to 35.8 percent shooting – 9:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is an absolute superstar – 8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jimmy Butler is such a gamer, dude. Always takes his game to another level. Dude deserves a ton of credit. #Sixers – 8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jimmy Butler has begun to wake up. He’s up to 14 points and the Heat have a 58-50 lead with 9:23 left in the 3rd. Timeout Doc Rivers and out come the boos. #Sixers – 8:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia trail it 49-48 at the half and Jimmy Butler only has 9 points for Miami. You know that Butler is gonna get going eventually. This is a tough spot to be in. #Sixers – 8:14 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

It feels weird to say this, but Jimmy Butler has not been good tonight. He’s 3-of-10 shooting, scored all nine of his points in Q1, and has had a little trouble with the ball. That the Heat still hold a 49-48 lead with its best player struggling is a good sign for Miami. – 8:14 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle has been terrific to start this game. His defensive energy has been great on Jimmy Butler. #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is doing whatever he wants

Wherever he wants

Pull ups, spot up threes, now a hesitation into a baseline drive

It’s special man – 7:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler is still very good. He has nine of the Heat’s first 14 points on 3-of-3 shooting. – 7:27 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Jimmy Butler was saving all his 3-pointers for the postseason, obviously! – 7:27 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Jimmy Butler 3-point experience continues. – 7:26 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler, per-game ranks in these playoffs, entering tonight:

Points: 4th

Rebounds: 15th

Assists: 21st

Steals: 1st

Plus-minus: 2nd (behind only Max Strus) – 7:11 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Prediction for tonight’s Heat/76ers game

Jimmy Butler ends the 76ers season and then pops a Michelob Ultra 🍺 as he walks off the court singing ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ 🎤

cc @Bernie Lee – 6:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The usual non-Lowry starters for the Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 6:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pre-game listening: How the Heat bounced back in Game 5 and looking ahead to tonight’s Game 6. Also, Jimmy Butler is doing it again miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 6:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This week’s Heat Check podcast: How the Heat bounced back in Game 5 and looking ahead to tonight’s Game 6. Also, Jimmy Butler is doing it again miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:47 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

From yesterday: Heat star Jimmy Butler has been great this postseason. In fact, most advanced metrics say he has been the the NBA’s best player in the 2022 playoffs miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:32 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

P.J. Tucker used to think Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a ‘dictator.’ Stars like LeBron, Shaq, D Wade, were all made to toe the line in Miami. But not Jimmy Butler. The new Heat stars are finding a more open, trusting culture ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3306148/2022/0… – 8:36 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest +/- in a playoff game in the play-by-play era:

+46 — LeBron James in 2017

+46 — Jimmy Butler in 2015

+46 — Desmond Bane tonight pic.twitter.com/1KIrwSrnl1 – 11:50 PM

Kyle Neubeck: Doc Rivers: “I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / May 12, 2022

Michael Scotto: Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: “I love him. I’m proud of him. Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though. I’m glad that I’m here, but I’ve got so much love and respect for Joel Embiid.” (ESPN postgame TV interview) -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / May 12, 2022

Anthony Chiang: Entire Heat roster except for Kyle Lowry available tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 12, 2022