Jimmy Butler makes a statement with his shoe choice in return to Minnesota originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Jimmy Butler's locker in Philadelphia is stuffed with shoes of all colors and styles. He brought a special pair with him for his return to Minnesota.

Jimmy Butler laces up his Jordan Supreme Elevation in Minnesota! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/5y0aiLaBpa — NBA KICKS (@NBAKicks) March 30, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The bottom of the shoes say, "You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," which is certainly fitting for his first game in Minnesota since being traded in November.

Jimmy Butler shoes

Timberwolves fans didn't forget the messy end to Butler's time in Minnesota. The reception for Butler when he was introduced as a starter before the game was predictable.

Welcome (er not really) back to Minnesota, Jimmy 😂



Butler is met with quite a chorus of boo's from the crowd in Minnesota...which he meets with a smile. pic.twitter.com/6vbWJGixVp



— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 31, 2019

Story continues

Butler has already assumed the role of fourth-quarter hero on a few occasions in Philadelphia, but it certainly looks like he's lived long enough to see himself become the villain in Minneapolis.



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Sixers