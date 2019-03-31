Jimmy Butler makes a statement with his shoe choice in return to Minnesota

NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jimmy Butler makes a statement with his shoe choice in return to Minnesota originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Jimmy Butler's locker in Philadelphia is stuffed with shoes of all colors and styles. He brought a special pair with him for his return to Minnesota.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The bottom of the shoes say, "You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," which is certainly fitting for his first game in Minnesota since being traded in November.

screen_shot_2019-03-30_at_8.53.34_pm.png

Jimmy Butler shoes
Jimmy Butler shoes

Timberwolves fans didn't forget the messy end to Butler's time in Minnesota. The reception for Butler when he was introduced as a starter before the game was predictable.

Butler has already assumed the role of fourth-quarter hero on a few occasions in Philadelphia, but it certainly looks like he's lived long enough to see himself become the villain in Minneapolis. 

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

What to Read Next