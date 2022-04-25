Jimmy Butler makes light of report about beef with Victor Oladipo

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler on the “report” about his “beef” with Oladipo: “I’m used to it. I’m always the bad guy. That’s okay. Bad guys are welcome here in the Miami Heat organization.” “I love my guys.”

Source: Twitter @BradyHawk305

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Jimmy Butler takes the lead, Miami smothers Atlanta for 3-1

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:53 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways from Heat’s Game 4 win to take 3-1 series lead, as Jimmy Butler and Heat defense continue to dominate Hawks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, more on P.J. Tucker’s impactful night as the small-ball center, Victor Oladipo’s Heat playoff debut and other stuff – 12:13 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

As Jimmy Butler walked into the postgame press room, Victor Oladipo joked about @RealSkipBayless’s comment last week that Butler doesn’t want to play with Oladipo.

“Jimmy hates me guys. That was a cute one.” pic.twitter.com/OBE8jBb4Sk – 11:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on the “report” about his “beef” with Oladipo:

“I’m used to it. I’m always the bad guy. That’s okay. Bad guys are welcome here in the Miami Heat organization.”

“I love my guys.” – 10:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So sad to see this Heat team falling apart in the middle of a playoff run

Jimmy Butler to Oladipo: “Tell them how I much I hate you.”

Victor Oladipo: “Jimmy hates me guys.”

Says “that was a cute one,” in reference to the “report”

Then a hug on the way by – 10:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 110-86 victory in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. This time, gas on pedal all the way.

2. Butler gets bruising.

3. Tucker does Tucker things.

4. Oladipo goes beyond box score.

5. Heat keep it clean in going up 3-1. – 10:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra when talking about Oladipo’s impact disregarding the numbers:

Takes out his glasses, and looks at the stat sheet for 5 to 10 seconds

Then says, “Oh so you guys are just looking at the final number on the box score.” – 10:04 PM

Story continues

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on expanding the 9 man rotation tonight with the Oladipo insertion:

“You guys are overthinking this. This isn’t a 9 man rotation. This is a playoff rotation.” – 10:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler this regular season ➡️ playoffs:

21.4 ➡️ 30.5 PPG

5.9 ➡️ 7.8 RPG

5.5 ➡️ 5.3 APG

1.6 ➡️ 2.8 SPG

2.1 ➡️ 1.3 TOV

48.0 ➡️ 54.3 FG%

23.3 ➡️ 44.8 3P%

0.5 ➡️ 1.8 3PM pic.twitter.com/KPxthL7Vf6 – 9:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Butler, Tucker, Oladipo (!) make statements as Heat crush Hawks 110-86 to go up 3-1. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 110, Hawks 86. Jimmy Butler finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. Heat up 3-1 in the series, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Miami. – 9:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Game Four Win Over Hawks

Suffocating defense, Jimmy Butler dominance, and more showcases of depth

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:40 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Heat go up 3-1 on the Hawks with a dominant 110-86 win in Sunday’s Game 4. Miami shot just 43% as a team, but held Atlanta to 40% and had just six turnovers to the Hawks’ 15. Jimmy Butler 36p on 12-of-21 shooting 10r 4a 4s; Gabe Vincent 11p 4a starting in place of Kyle Lowry – 9:40 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler is averaging 30.5 points per game in the playoffs and will be the NBA postseason’s second-leading scorer when this game is over. – 9:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler tonight:

36 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

4 STL

0 TOV

It’s his 3rd 35/10 playoff game with the Heat, tying Dwyane Wade. Only LeBron James has more (5). pic.twitter.com/QGwMM4SDXZ – 9:32 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Jimmy Butler earned himself some lemon pepper wings from Magic City tonight – 9:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler: 36 points.

Trae Young: 9 points. – 9:31 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Double techs for Victor Oladipo and Trae Young. And that might be the last we see of either this game; Hawks have emptied the bench with 4:16 left. – 9:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler up to 36 points

Add in 10 boards and 4 steals

He’s been elite – 9:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Victor Oladipo allowed Heat to eliminate the Tyler Herro-Duncan Robinson tandem minutes

Took a Kyle Lowry injury and a rough Robinson second quarter stint to get there, but Spo got there – 9:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler up to 33 points on 20 shots, eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals. The “Let’s go Heat” chants have started at State Farm Arena. – 9:22 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Victor Oladipo

2 points

6 rebounds

4 assists

16 minutes

+30 +/-

What an effort coming off the bench! #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

sharing this again just because of all the Victor Oladipo love i’m seeing on the TL theringer.com/nba/2022/3/23/… – 9:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oladipo to Butler?

How could that be?

They’re basically enemies – 9:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sheesh Oladipo high off the glass w the off leg – 9:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Welcome back Victor Oladipo – 9:04 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Interesting layer to the PJ at the 5 lineup now, with Tyler Herro in Jimmy Butler’s spot and Oladipo set to check in. This lineup is made to create space for Butler, but the same idea should work for Herro/Dipo. – 9:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Oladipo about to enter again. – 8:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler needs spacers?

Jimmy Butler is* the spacer – 8:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s first 3-pointer tied him with Carmelo Anthony, Penny Hardaway and Hedo Turkoglu for 92nd on the NBA all-time playoff list. – 8:40 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jimmy Butler randomly knocking down 3s in this series is a development – 8:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler threes continue to be a thing. – 8:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Jimmy Butler 3 is back. – 8:39 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat first 17 minutes: 29 points (allowed 37).

Heat last 7 minutes: 26 points (allowed 4).

This largely coincided with Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo entering the game. – 8:24 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Heat are up 55-41 at the half, with a chance to go up 3-1 on the Hawks if this holds. They outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the 2nd Q, sparked by Jimmy Butler scoring 13 of his 19 and adding two steals. Miami has yet to turn the ball over — impressive considering Kyle Lowry is out – 8:23 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Doesn’t matter that Oladipo was 0 for 3. Heat outscored Hawks by 20 in his eight minutes, Oladipo initiated offense when needed and blended in fine. Butler again brilliant (19 points) and Heat up 14 at half – 8:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Victor Oladipo subbed in to play last 7:53 of first half, and Heat outscored Hawks 26-6 from that point until halftime. – 8:22 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat outscore the Hawks 30-15 in the second quarter to take a 55-41 lead into halftime. Inserting Victor Oladipo for Duncan Robinson/Tyler Hero eliminated the soft spot in the defense. Heat outscored the Hawks by 20 in Oladipo’s eight minutes. – 8:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo currently being asked to initiate offense. And P.J. Tucker is everywhere … again. Heat leads 49-41 late in the second quarter. – 8:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Oladipo fitting in nicely in lineups that have included the starters, with Oladipo in place of either Butler or Adebayo – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Trae Young was being guarded by Gabe Vincent

Called for a screen and Victor Oladipo was there

Called for a screen again and Bam Adebayo was there

Deep chuck and misses – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler paint presence in these small lineups are clear

He’s so comfortable offensively right now – 8:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

10-0 Heat run. The Oladipo factor? – 8:07 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

If the NBA had a first team All Hands Jimmy Butler would be on that team – 8:05 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Yeesh. That was a bad play by John Collins.

Threw the inbounds pass pretty much directly to Jimmy Butler. Butler finishes the and 1 and Collins picks up his third foul. – 8:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oladipo with a lot of off-ball reps in this opening stretch

That’ll shift here soon

As I said before this game, Gabe starts, Caleb comes off the bench

If offense is stagnant and need shot creation, they go to Dipo

Which is exactly now – 8:00 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

With the Heat offense stagnating, shooting 10-for-34 from the floor to start (29%), Erik Spoelstra has put Victor Oladipo in for the first time all series. The former All-Star scored 40 pts in the Heat’s regular season finale vs. ORL. – 7:59 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Mr. Oladipo checks in. – 7:57 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Victor Oladipo is checking in. – 7:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Oladipo entering! – 7:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo about to check in. – 7:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Onyeka Okongwu stuffs Jimmy Butler at the rim and the Hawks lead the Heat, 26-25, at the end of the first quarter.

De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 from 3)

Trae Young: 6 pts, 3 ast

Clint Capela: 5 reb, 2 pts – 7:47 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

What a denial at the rim from Onyeka Okongwu against Jimmy Butler. – 7:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson in now. Still no Oladipo, who doesn’t appear to be part of the planned nine-man rotation. – 7:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler taking some contact and struggling on the attack but that should level off

This is setting up for a Herro game

Watch for the mid-range pull up spam – 7:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

If Jimmy Butler takes on more a playmaking role with Lowry out, this would be a good time for Aggressive Bam to show up. – 6:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Starters tonight:

Gabe Vincent

Max Strus

Jimmy Butler

PJ Tucker

Bam Adebayo – 6:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 6:30 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?

Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra would not say if Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry, “We’ll find out, but he’s going to play a lot.” And, no, I did not ask about Oladipo (sorry, but you look Spoelstra directly into those eyes in a dark pregame interview room). – 5:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo: “I want to be out there competing, helping the team win. But at the end of the day, I’m just focused on what I can control and whatever the coaching staff needs me to do to help us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo still hoping for playoff moment with Heat: ‘Good things come to those who wait’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Victor Oladipo says he’s ready, willing and able (and waiting). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Is tonight the night? – 11:48 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Victor Oladipo says he’s ready, willing and able (and waiting). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I can’t really control what happens out there, what goes on. I just got to stay ready. If my number is called, I’m going to go out there and play the game to the best of my ability.” – 9:05 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Victor Oladipo still hoping for playoff moment with Heat: ‘Good things come to those who wait’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Could Oladipo’s time be coming with Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring injury? – 7:30 AM

More on this storyline

Anthony Chiang: As Victor Oladipo finished his postgame presser, Jimmy Butler said: “Tell them how I much I hate you.” Victor Oladipo then said: “Jimmy hates me, guys.” The two then hugged. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 25, 2022

Herro has more than two million followers on Instagram and they provided enough hateful ammunition in the comments of his posts to send anyone into a funk. “There were so much rumors floating around my name,” Herro says. “The lifestyle stuff, the girls, and saying I’m getting caught up in that, which was never true.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2022

He’s a former basketball player himself, who still studies the game like he was playing. He has a deep connection to his oldest son. And he’d never experienced Tyler quite like he was in 2020-21, when rumors swirled of a potential trade that would’ve sent Herro to the Houston Rockets as part of a package for James Harden. “That’s where he started losing some of his confidence and wondering, ‘What am I doing wrong?'” Chris says. “He wasn’t at the arena as much. I think he felt some people went bad on him, so he kind of stayed away.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2022