Jimmy Butler learned to be a playmaker, but now the Heat need him to be a superstar

Flanked by his Miami Heat braintrust at a conference table in the American Airlines Arena last June, team president Pat Riley played a video to show then-free agent Jimmy Butler what he envisioned.

It featured Butler wearing a Heat jersey, clasping at tough rebounds, diving for loose balls and dishing passes to shooters and cutters, and it featured music by Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, one of Butler’s favorite artists, who crooned, “I wanna be king in your story. I wanna know who you are.”

Butler has built himself from the ground up into a multipurpose All-Star scorer. But carnal pleasures die hard. He loves plunging into the muck. He’s a grinder at heart. “It was a level of nuance that they picked up about him,” Bernie Lee, Butler’s agent, said. “Things that gave him enjoyment outside of just being the scorer. He’s got a connection with the group that really gives him fulfillment.”

The video also vindicated Butler’s desire to make plays. He incorporated point guard drills into his workouts as early as 2015. When he was with the Philadelphia 76ers, he pushed for more responsibility with the ball.

Miami built a fee-flowing system of cutters and shooters around Butler. He spent the regular season honing his decision-making, eclipsing 30 points just four times. He studied his teammates’ tendencies, mastering counters, calling plays, dictating flow. When teammate Bam Adebayo emerged as a playmaking All-Star, they split duties.

After the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat have been the second-best passing team in the playoffs. That — alongside a staunch, versatile defense — has powered them to an unlikely NBA Finals match against the Lakers. But in Game 1, the Heat lost Adebayo and point guard Goran Dragic. They looked rudderless until Butler filled the hole his teammates left with a 40-point triple-double in Game 3 to shave the Lakers’ series lead to 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday night, with the Lakers 7.5-point favorites.

To watch Butler’s progression in Game 3 on Sunday night was to watch a man come to terms with the reality of his burden. Twice, the Lakers dared Butler to drive and shoot over Anthony Davis. He passed and turned the ball over. The Lakers continuously left Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a spindly 6-foot-5 guard, on an island against Butler. In time, Butler realized he had no choice but to barrel his way to the rim.

Two minutes remained in the game when Butler crashed to the hardwood for what felt like the millionth time. He’d lay on the floor and close his eyes, his chest huffing and puffing in between tearing down the big, bad, bone-bruising Los Angeles Lakers’ interior defense. Then he got up and drilled his 13th and 14th free-throw attempts.

Butler’s 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame betrays minuscule body fat. But driving against LeBron James and Davis gives him the relative dimensions of a bowling ball. He emptied his cup by the end of his 44-minute tenure in Game 3. After the game, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked how he finds Butler pockets of rest. “To be honest, we can't afford that,” he said. Butler has sat for 21 minutes in three games. In that time, the Lakers outscored the Heat by 20. “That's why he puts in the work that he does,” continued Spoelstra. “That's why he does insane things year-round, offseason, to put himself in a position to be able to handle all this.”

He’s gone from impoverished in Tomball, Texas, to junior college to Marquette to the NBA Finals. At Marquette, Butler slept in the locker room. He survived the unrelenting tutelage of coach Buzz Williams and became a zealot for the emancipatory power of hard work. In the NBA, he’s done offseason three-a-days and wakes up at 3 a.m. to shoot. It’s so he can exact any toll, embrace any burden life offers — like a 2-1 deficit with the absence of an All-Star and a starter. It’s the responsibility he asked for when he signed with the Heat.

