Jimmy Butler injury not considered serious; update on Smart, Tatum injuries

The physicality of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals forced a parade back to the locker room of injured players from both teams.

The most impactful injury was to Miami’s Jimmy Butler — the best player in the postseason thus far — who did not play the second half due to knee soreness. The Heat hung on to win and Butler’s injury is not considered serious, according to multiple reports after the game.

Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 22, 2022

Bam Adebayo and the Heat supporting cast played well enough without Butler to hang on and win Game 3. Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.

After the game, Heat Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro was seen with a wrap on his quad after playing limited minutes in the second half of Game 3 (Heat Erik Spoelstra leaned on Victor Oladipo). Spoelstra said he was aware of Herro’s injury but had no update on his status.

The Celtics had a couple of injuries in Game 3:

• Marcus Smart had to be helped back to the locker room following a scary fall after contact with Kyle Lowry going for a rebound. While Smart returned to play there were questions about his status going forward. Ime Iudoka said after the game he did not have an update on Smart but expected he would play.

• Jayson Tatum suffered what Udoka called a stinger, but again is expected to play on Monday.

Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum had a stinger and that he didn't have any update on Marcus Smart, but he assumes both will be fine. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 22, 2022

• Center Robert Williams III missed Game 3 for Boston due to knee soreness (the same knee he had surgery on) and his status for Game 4 will be updated Sunday evening.

