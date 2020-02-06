Jimmy Butler hurt, Andre Iguodala traded

Wednesday was a busy night for the Rotoworld crew with nine games and a bunch of trade and injury news. Here’s everything you missed, broken down by Trade News, Injuries and Big Nights & Potential Pickups. Follow me on Twitter by clicking here!

Trade News

Andre Iguodala is going to the Miami Heat with a two-year, $30 million extension to boot. The Heat are also trying to add Danilo Gallinari, and it appears that they’ll be successful without having to touch any of their core. The Heat are going for and it trying to win it all this year.

Hawks Jabari Parker and Alex Len were sent to the Kings for center Dewayne Dedmon. Parker could hurt Harrison Barnes and Len should fill in for Marvin Bagley (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) once he’s over his hip injury, but there aren’t any must-add players here, at least just yet. Keep an eye on Parker though, as he could end up starting for the Kings. Dedmon takes a hit once Clint Capela (heel) is back and starting for the Hawks but could be a sneaky add for as long as Capela is out (after the break).

Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks were traded to the Sixers for draft picks. The Sixers are working on another deal and if they don’t get one done, they’ll have to cut a couple guys to make it happen. This is pretty bad news for both Robinson and Burks, while guys like Eric Paschall and Damion Jones, along with Jordan Poole, look like winners for Golden State.

Bogdan Bogdanovic isn’t expected to be moved and will enter the summer as a restricted free agent. He’s starting over Buddy Hield right now and playing well again, and I like him as a pickup.

Robert Covington and Jordan Bell will be available to play for the Rockets on Thursday night. I don’t know how much they’ll play, but Covington is still worth owning. I’m convinced that Mike D’Antoni is ready to roll with P.J. Tucker at center the rest of the way, so I’m not all that psyched about the prospects of Bell in Houston. I’m hopeful that Tucker, Danuel House and Covington all end up starting as the Rockets’ front line. Make sure House isn’t on your waiver wire, as he’s playing very well again.

Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were held out of the Memphis game and appear to be on the move, but we still don’t know where they’re going.

Dion Waiters and James Johnson were held out for the Heat and are likely on the move, although we still don’t know where to. Justise Winslow is headed to Memphis in the Iguodala deal but isn’t worth a look right now.

Derrick Rose wants to stay in Detroit and has pulled out of the Skills Challenge over All-Star Weekend, hoping to heal his ailing hip. He’s probably not going to be traded.

Free agent Darren Collison likes both the Lakers and Clippers and could make an impact with either team, especially with Patrick Beverley’s groin injury last night.

The Clippers are also having conversations about the Knicks’ Marcus Morris and he’ll be a drop guy if it happens.

The Pelicans aren’t anxious to trade Jrue Holiday, so he’ll likely stay put in New Orleans unless someone knocks the Pelicans’ socks off with an offer.

Injuries

Jimmy Butler left with a strained right shoulder, didn’t return and will have an MRI today. Derrick Jones Jr. went off in his absence and could be fun until Butler is back. But DJJ will also take a hit once Iguodala and (possibly) Gallinari arrive in Miami.

Patrick Beverley left with a strained right groin and didn’t return for the Clippers. Landry Shamet is the pickup if Bev is going to miss time.

Kristaps Porzingis broke his nose, but returned to the game, and finished with 32 points, 12 boards, two steals, a block and five 3-pointers. He’ll likely have a mask on next time we see him, but my guess is he’ll play on Friday. He’s been on fire ever since Luka Doncic (ankle) went down.

Russell Westbrook is iffy for Thursday with his thumb injury.

Zion Williamson is iffy with a toe sprain, but it sounds like he will go on Thursday.

RJ Barrett could play on Thursday against the Magic after missing nine games with a sprained ankle. Think about grabbing him.

Richaun Holmes (shoulder) looks likely to make his return on Friday, so it’s time to move on him if you want him.

Josh Richardson (hamstring) is out on Thursday so Shake Milton could be in line for another fun night.

Thomas Bryant will miss at least the next two games with his foot injury, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s shut down for the rest of the season at some point. Davis Bertans, Moe Wagner, Ian Mahinmi and Rui Hachimura all get a boost with this news.

Daniel Theis could miss a few more games with his sprained ankle and Grant Williams hit 5-of-6 shots with three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, six boards, a steal and two blocks for Boston. Just keep an eye on him.

Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) isn’t expected back for the Bulls until after the All-Star break and I’m not looking to pick him up right now.

Big Nights & Potential Pickups

Nikola Jokic had a 30-21-10 triple-double, becoming the 10th player in history to drop a 30-20-10 line and racked up his 11th trip-dub of the season. Additionally, most Nuggets looked pretty good last night as they only had seven players available to play. Monte Morris started with Will Barton (knee) and Jerami Grant (ankle) out and had 15 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 42 minutes. Everyone’s numbers were a little inflated in this one, and Morris will go back to the bench once Barton’s back.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, eight boards, 10 assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in a comeback win over the Pacers. Serge Ibaka had a season-high 30 and should continue to thrive with Marc Gasol (hamstring) likely out through the break.

Mike Conley had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and five 3-pointers last night, while Joe Ingles basically disappeared, yet again. I have no idea why these two can’t play together, but they can’t. If you’ve had it with Ingles and want to drop him, I’m not going to stop you.

Landry Shamet had a season-high 23 points, six assists and six triples, while Patrick Beverley left the game with a groin injury. If Bev is going to miss time, and he probably will, Shamet should be a fun pickup.

Derrick Jones Jr. basically had a dunk contest practice against the Clips last night with a season-high 25 points, nine boards, two steals, a block and three 3-pointers on 10-of-12 shooting on the same night Jimmy Butler left with a strained right shoulder and never returned. If Butler is going to miss time, DJJ could roll until Andre Iguodala and (maybe) Danilo Gallinari are ready to go. But once they arrive in Miami, DJJ’s probably going to have a tough time.

Caris LeVert came through with 23 points, four boards, eight dimes and three 3-pointers. He’s back, baby!

Eric Paschall had 15 points, five boards, two assists, a steal, a block and two 3-pointers and looks like the big winner in the Alec Burks/Glenn Robinson trade. Jordan Poole also came through with 16 points, four assists, three steals and a 3-pointer, and is another winner in the Burks/Robinson move to Philly.

Josh Okogie had a career-high 23 points, three steals and a block for an undermanned (and terrible) Wolves team. He’s worth a look, along with Jarrett Culver (who was awful again) and Jordan McLaughlin (who helped me win at FanDuel with 15 points, seven assists and three steals). Okogie might be the pickup here, as I could see him being a viable sixth man off their bench, while McLaughlin might beat out Culver to start at point guard. But Malik Beasley is a better pickup and Juancho Hernangomez is more intriguing, and they’re both currently on their way to Minnesota. And those guys must feel like the NBA equivalent to Captain Stillman from the movie Stripes when he’s punished and reassigned to a weather station in Nome, Alaska.

Jalen Brunson had 20 points and three 3-pointers, and despite some frustrating inconsistency, is worth using as long as Luka Doncic is out.

Larry Nance had a 14-10-5 line with two 3-pointers and a steal for the Cavs. I’ve been touting him as a must-own player lately and that’s still the case as we await a Kevin Love trade. John Henson started and also double-doubled with Tristan Thompson (quad) out, but I don’t see him being much a factor on most nights. Kevin Porter Jr. had 13 points, four boards, three assists and a 3-pointers and I still think he’s a must-own player, while Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are worth a look in all leagues.

Mikal Bridges had 13 points, six boards, four assists, a block and three 3-pointers for the Suns and is probably worth a pickup. Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre, Devin Booker all went off and Ricky Rubio bounced back with 11 assists last night.

Andre Drummond (50-50 to be moved) had 31 points and 19 boards, Reggie Jackson went off for 25 points and nine assists, and Christian Wood added 21 points and eight boards for the Pistons. All three look like must-own players right now, but it sounds like Jackson will have to deal with Derrick Rose the rest of the way.

Tyus Jones didn’t miss a shot and had his best game of the season and De’Anthony Melton had a solid line in 28 minutes for the Grizzlies, but I’m not moving on either of them. Melton is a decent stash candidate and Jones has played well in four straight, but they still haven’t moved the needle enough for me yet. Brandon Clarke, on the other hand, looked great with Jae Crowder sitting for a potential trade, hitting 7-of-10 shots for 18 points, six boards, three assists, a block and a 3-pointer. With Crowder likely out of the way, Clarke should be held everywhere.

Justin Holiday (and McLaughlin) was the DFS play of the night with a season-high 22 points, five boards, three assists, three steals, a block and six triples in 31 minutes. He got hot last night but isn’t someone I’m racing out to pick up. Doug McDermott also played well but T.J. Warren was out with a concussion.

Duncan Robinson didn’t exactly have a big night, but he hit three more 3-pointers and set a Heat franchise record by hitting multiple triples in 20 straight games.

We had a Kevon Looney sighting with a season-high 11 points, five boards, three assists and a block in 18 minutes. Yawn.

Milk Carton Alert

If anyone has seen Gary Harris’ game (0-for-13 in a miserable season), please let me know.