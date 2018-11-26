Jimmy Butler hits another game-winner for 76ers to top Nets

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

So far so good for the Philadelphia 76ers since trading for Jimmy Butler.

Last Saturday, he shot the 76ers to victory with a late game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets to spoil Kemba Walker’s 60-point night.

On Sunday, he did it again.

With Philadelphia trailing the Brooklyn Nets 125-124 in the final seconds, Butler isolated Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and hit a step-back 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Jimmy Butler’s game-winner against the Brooklyn Nets was his second since being traded to the 76ers. (Getty)
The Nets didn’t find a miracle game-winner of their own.

The 76ers are now 5-2 since trading for Butler, and can thank his late shot-making prowess directly for a pair of those wins.

Oddly enough, Butler had never hit a game-winning or game-tying shot in the final 10 seconds of a game in 11 attempts prior to his shot against the Hornets.

Now he’s hit a pair in the past eight days.

