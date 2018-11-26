Jimmy Butler hits another game-winner for 76ers to top Nets
So far so good for the Philadelphia 76ers since trading for Jimmy Butler.
Last Saturday, he shot the 76ers to victory with a late game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets to spoil Kemba Walker’s 60-point night.
On Sunday, he did it again.
With Philadelphia trailing the Brooklyn Nets 125-124 in the final seconds, Butler isolated Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and hit a step-back 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.
The Nets didn’t find a miracle game-winner of their own.
The 76ers are now 5-2 since trading for Butler, and can thank his late shot-making prowess directly for a pair of those wins.
Oddly enough, Butler had never hit a game-winning or game-tying shot in the final 10 seconds of a game in 11 attempts prior to his shot against the Hornets.
Now he’s hit a pair in the past eight days.
