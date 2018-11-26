Jimmy Butler hits another game-winner for 76ers to top Nets

So far so good for the Philadelphia 76ers since trading for Jimmy Butler.

Last Saturday, he shot the 76ers to victory with a late game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets to spoil Kemba Walker’s 60-point night.

On Sunday, he did it again.

With Philadelphia trailing the Brooklyn Nets 125-124 in the final seconds, Butler isolated Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and hit a step-back 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Jimmy Butler’s game-winner against the Brooklyn Nets was his second since being traded to the 76ers. (Getty)

The Nets didn’t find a miracle game-winner of their own.

The 76ers are now 5-2 since trading for Butler, and can thank his late shot-making prowess directly for a pair of those wins.

Oddly enough, Butler had never hit a game-winning or game-tying shot in the final 10 seconds of a game in 11 attempts prior to his shot against the Hornets.

Now he’s hit a pair in the past eight days.

