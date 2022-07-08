Jeopardy! contestants nearly nailed this NASCAR-themed category — how about you?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Miami HeatLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
How well could you do on this NASCAR-themed Jeopardy! category?
How well could you do on this NASCAR-themed Jeopardy! category?
Typically, “Game 7” is used in reference to a do-or-die contest in a sports league‘s postseason already in progress. But for a handful of drivers heading to Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the phrase should be in the minds […]
Kevin Magnussen spent the 2021 season in IMSA and raced all three tracks before returning to Haas in 2022.
Earnhardt Jr. owns Gragson's Xfinity Series car and said he was "shocked" when he watched Gragson's intentional crash of Sage Karam on Saturday.
Scientists discover the first new species of giant water lily in more than a century.
As the race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs heats up, the series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at the revamped Georgia circuit. Before the green flag waves (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), make sure you are up to speed on some important […]
On Baseball Night in NY, after Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner met the media today, Sal Licata asks Sweeny Murti how he sees the Aaron Judge contract situation playing out.
Chinese automaker BYD dethroned Tesla as the leader in global new electric vehicle (NEV) sales in the first six months of this year. The Shenzhen-based company sold over 640,000 vehicles from January through June, while Tesla sold 564,000.
Following a two-year hiatus, SheaMoisture returned to Essence Festival last weekend with its immersive House of Shea pop-up, revealing the winners of its Next Black Millionaire Fund.
Red Bull clarified Juri Vips' status, saying he was still in their program, but no longer their backup driver.
Where do you put Ohio Stadium among the most intimidating venues? #GoBucks
Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99. His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the […]
Through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), low-income Americans can get help with their monthly grocery bills. The goal of SNAP, previously called the food stamp program, is...
The NFL’s venerable Sunday Ticket package is poised to jump from satellite to streaming, Variety reports. “I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during an interview Friday with CNBC, an overt nod by the league to long-simmering conversations about the next step for the package, which has […]
In a clip from her HBO show Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez reveals the inspiration behind her name and what her parents almost named her instead.
Miami had no contributor or coaches make the semifinalist list.
Aaron Flener says J.T. Poston never gets too high, never gets too low and that suits him just fine.
"I can't rest as her humanity is being stripped from her. I can't rest as her safety is in question," Cherelle Griner said at the Bring BG Home rally.
2023 four-star interior offensive line prospect Amir Herring has committed to Michigan over Nebraska.
Editor’s note: This story first published on June 22, 2021: One of the best complementing experiences of attending a NASCAR race is camping near a race track. Both before and after a race, the interaction between fans — creating new friendships and renewing old friendships, as well — is a celebration of NASCAR, camaraderie and […]
"As I am scarfing food down, I look at my fork and see a dead cockroach with my cold salmon."View Entire Post ›