Jimmy Butler doesn't want teammates interrupting his interviews

Jimmy Butler’s been the star of the show for the Miami Heat through eight games this season. He currently leads the Heat in points and assists per game. On Thursday night, he added to his stellar start of the year with 34 points against the Phoenix Suns.

After the game he didn’t want anyone budding into his glory.

“It’s not about them right now, it’s about me,” he said with a smile.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s not about them right now, it’s about me.”



Jimmy not trying to share the spotlight with his teammates 😂pic.twitter.com/KH2Uc7lzxB — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 8, 2019

Two teammates tried to videobomb Butler in separate moments across a 30-second span. “Go to the locker room,” he repeated a few times while being distracted from his television interview. Butler even stopped to handshake Bam Adebayo before motioning him toward to the locker room as well.

This, while a humorous clip, also shows Butler’s role within the upstart Heat this year. Miami signed the veteran forward to a a four-year, $142 million maximum contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers this past offseason. Through eight games it’s paid off for the Heat (6-2), who are tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

Butler is currently averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game, all of which are higher averages than his career numbers. Last night, Butler tallied 30 points in the first half before finishing with 34 total.

Story continues

The 30 first-half points is the second most Butler’s ever tallied in a half. His career-high came in 2016 when he poured in 40 points during the second half of the game with the Chicago Bulls, besting a former franchise record for points in a half held by Michael Jordan.

Jimmy Butler (34 PTS) brought the heat in Miami's victory last night! 🔥#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/E7QC55HmLH — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 8, 2019

It’s clear the Heat wanted Butler to be their new key leader in the locker room. And he has been, he’ll just be the last one in after he’s done with the cameras.

More from Yahoo Sports:



