Jimmy Butler doesn't regret Chris Paul altercation: 'I don't care. I don't need friends here in the bubble'

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is out to do two things in the bubble: Win a championship and protect his teammates. Nothing else matter.

Thus far, Butler’s antics in the bubble have lived up to those goals. Butler is so dedicated to winning it all that he had hotel security called on him for dribbling a basketball in his room. And on Wednesday, Chris Paul was on the receiving end of a Butler shove after Paul threw a ball at Duncan Robinson.

Butler didn’t seem remorseful after the game, saying anyone who messes with Heat players will have to deal with the consequences. Butler doubled down on that notion during an ESPN interview with Rachel Nichols.

When asked about his relationship with Paul following the shove, Butler said, “I don’t care. I don’t need friends here in the bubble.”

(Relevant portion of the interview begins around the 2:40 mark)

Immediately after that statement, Butler adds, “I barely leave my room. I'm in my room minding my business. I'm not going to see nobody.”

Butler also said he’s starting a coffee business when his career is over, and that he’s already selling coffee in the bubble. He said he currently charges $20 a cup, but is thinking about upping that price to $30. And before you think he’s trying to rip other players off, Butler said “people here can afford it.”

Heat looking to make a deep playoff run

While Butler feels confident his Heat can win it all, the team faces a tough road if it wants to win a title. The Heat are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. If the team hopes to advance in the Eastern Conference, it will likely have to upset the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. After that, the Heat would presumably have to take down the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Finals.

Though the team’s road may be tough, having Butler helps. In his first year with the Heat, Butler averaged 19.9 points and six assists per game. As long as Butler is healthy, the Heat won’t get bounced from the playoffs without a fight.

