Jimmy Butler clowns Derrick Jones Jr. over defense after Heat beat Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Portland Trail Blazers lost for the third time in four games against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

In the contest, the team scored just 97 points, their third-fewest on the season, as Miami's top-notch defense forced 17 turnovers. As such, they limited the Blazers to just 77 shots and turned the turnovers into 28 points.

After the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler was asked about the team's defensive effort. In his responses, he decided to have some fun at the expense of one of his former teammates.

"We did a great job shutting down Derrick Jones Jr.," Butler joked, per Brendan Tobin.

Jimmy Butler giving Derrick Jones Jr. the business after the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/33ujoqSBGM — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) April 12, 2021

Jones and Butler played together for one season in Miami and they became good friends. Butler once even said that Jones is "so fun to be around."

But with Jones now in Portland, Butler didn't miss the chance to trash talk his friend. Butler even credited Jones' departure as part of the reason that the Heat's defense has reached new heights as the third-best scoring defense in the NBA (107.2 points allowed per game).

We got rid of Derrick Jones Jr. Got his a-- up outta here and we started guarding somebody. Simple as that.

Jimmy Butler

Of course, Butler couldn't keep a straight face while throwing shade at Jones. After all, the Blazers backup forward played a solid game, scoring nine points on four-of-five shooting from the field while playing his usual brand of strong defense.

But where the Heat defense did do well was on MVP candidate Damian Lillard, who scored just 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting while turning the ball over five times. That allowed them to win and gave Butler a chance to take this comical jab at Jones.

Next time, Jones will hopefully get the last laugh.