Jimmy Butler ‘bummed’ to see Dragic, Achiuwa traded to Raptors

Jimmy Butler on Saturday expressed his excitement to play with Kyle Lowry next season with the Miami Heat but also acknowledged the loss of Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors.

Dragic and Achiuwa were sent to the Raptors on Friday in a sign-and-trade for Lowry, who signed a three-year, $85 million deal. Dragic played the last seven seasons in Miami and was teammates with Butler for the past two, while Achiuwa joined the team last year.

The trade, as Butler said, was rather bittersweet.

Obviously, excited and happy about it. (I’m) kinda bummed we had to give up the guys we had to give up. A lot of love for those guys, Goran and Precious, obviously, but I’m excited to get started. (Kyle) let me know what was going on and couldn’t wait to get to work. I’m talking to him about our friendship, our kids and all of that first, and basketball always seems to find its way in there. I’m glad I got my guy here with me.

The addition of Lowry should give the Heat a proven winner and a player capable of doing the dirty work on the court, something Miami covets each year. On the other side, Toronto managed to flip Lowry for two players instead of potentially losing him for nothing.

Butler certainly appeared to be a bit sad about losing Dragic and Achiuwa, but the five-time All-Star knows Lowry can help Miami make a deep playoff run and perhaps return to the NBA Finals.

