Jimmy Butler bested LeBron in Game 3 in a way nobody ever has before
Facing a 3-0 hole that would have death knell for their hopes of winning the 2020 NBA Finals, the Heat’s Jimmy Butler delivered a performance for the ages. Not only did Butler join LeBron James and Jerry West as the only two players in league history to post a 40-point triple-double in the NBA Finals. But Butler also did something nobody had ever done before in a Finals game featuring LeBron James. Butler outscored, out-assisted, and out-rebounded James in a Finals game, becoming the first player to accomplish such a feat in an NBA Finals game, including LeBron’s teammates