Jimmy Butler and the greatest NBA Finals games ever played

We need to take a moment to appreciate Jimmy Butler’s 40-point triple-double, because it is inarguably one of the greatest single-game performances in NBA Finals history. It was a legacy-altering night that forces us to rethink his career trajectory, since only pantheon-level players have done what he just did on this stage.

Analytics guru John Hollinger’s Game Score statistic quantifies an individual’s impact, boiling down a box score into a simplified version of his all-encompassing Player Efficiency Rating, only for a single game. It applies to every game since the league began tracking steals and blocks in 1978. Butler’s Game Score of 42.0 is now second in Finals history, behind only LeBron James’ 42.5 in Game 6 of an epic 2016 comeback.

Tim Duncan is the only other player to post a Game Score better than 40 in a Finals game. Lower the Game Score bar to 38, and the list expands to Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kevin Durant. What company.

Butler’s 40 points in Game 3 on Sunday night came on 14-for-20 shooting from the field and 12 of 14 free throws. He did not attempt a 3-pointer. Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only others to do that in the Finals. Butler’s 13 assists and 11 rebounds made him the third player to log a 40-point triple-double at this level, along with James and Jerry West. Butler posted two steals and two blocks, too. However you break down the numbers, for one night he was on par with the best players ever on the game’s grandest stage.

And none of that accounts for Butler’s defensive work opposite James, arguably the second-best player in the history of the game, who committed eight turnovers in what was for him a lackluster performance.

At age 31, Butler is the oldest player to post a 40-point game in his Finals debut. This was not Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reaffirming their greatness in a fourth or fifth Finals appearance. Nor was it Magic Johnson announcing his greatness as a 20-year-old rookie in Game 6 of the 1980 Finals. This was Butler willing himself to greatness when nobody else considered him for the list.

No one can take this away from Butler now. We have seen him do it opposite James, a pantheon player, and Anthony Davis, who is on his way at age 27. Whether he can do it again, Butler belongs. He arrived here his way, a former junior college prospect who was drafted last in the first round and averaged 2.6 points as a 22-year-old rookie, before steadily building himself into a perennial All-Star. Eleven years into his career, he is the best player on a Finals team, capable of outplaying two all-time greats at once.

Jimmy Butler may not be an all-time great, but his Game 3 belongs in the pantheon. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) More

There is no precedent for what Butler just accomplished. There were those who did not even consider him a top-10 player in the league at his best, but he has established a new peak, one measured against legends.

The list of players to score 40 points in a Finals victory is short: West (six times), Jordan (four times), O’Neal (four times), Elgin Baylor (three times), James (three times), Kyrie Irving (twice), George Mikan (twice), Dwyane Wade (twice), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Barry, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Durant, John Havlicek, Allen Iverson, Johnson and Bob Pettit. Every one of them who is eligible is in the Hall of Fame.

We looked back over the past 40 years to see what people were saying about them after those games ...

Magic Johnson, age 20

1980 NBA Finals, Game 6: 42 PTS (14-23 FG, 0-1 3P, 14-14 FT), 15 REB, 7 AST (5 TO), 3 STL, 1 BLK

Michael Jordan, age 29

1992 NBA Finals, Game 5: 46 PTS (14-23 FG, 2-4 3P, 16-19 FT), 5 REB, 4 AST (4 TO), 1 BLK

“Michael is a special kind of player.” — Buck Williams, Portland Trail Blazers