Jimmy Butler

Stephen A. Smith likes the Warriors' chances this season.
Patrick Beverley is a pest.
Marcus Smart was on the wrong end of a LaMelo Ball highlight Monday, but the Celtics guard got the last laugh in Charlotte.
All you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Warriors vs. Thunder game.
Mike Trudell: LeBron James goes from probable to questionable on the injury report for tonight's game at San Antonio. We'll get an update on his status from Frank Vogel at his pregame availability.
The Bulls are 4-0 for the first time in 25 years and appear to be forming a legitimate identity.
Steph Curry stands alone.
To celebrate Stephen Curry being recognized among the 75 greatest player in NBA history, Draymond Green is buying a $5,000 bottle of wine.
Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls remain undefeated against Toronto Raptors.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
Grant Liffmann dives into some notes, trends and statistics from the Warriors' first week of action.
Six months ago, it looked like the sport was standing up for something. But that was then, and this is now
Bill Belichick is a simple man.
This trope seems to stick around, bubbling up whenever Boston hits road bumps. But does it make sense?
The Chiefs’ players weren’t looking to bury the memory of their blowout loss at Tennessee. Quite the opposite, coach Andy Reid said.
Ben Simmons has so far gotten his wish not to play for the 76ers despite being under contract four more years.
The man who returned Brady's ball valued at a small fortune wants one more thing from the Bucs quarterback. Will Brady grant his wish?
"It was embarrassing." - Chauncey Billups on his team's effort and overall performance Monday night
Week 8 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our position-by-position rankings.
On the surface, Joakim Noah and Brad Miller share little in common other than a strong desire to win and improve the team.