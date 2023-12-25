Jimmy Butler, 2 other Heat players joining Sixers’ Joel Embiid on sidelines

Some of the fun was taken out of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat matchup on Christmas Day when Sixers star Joel Embiid was ruled out due to an ankle sprain.

Now, the Heat will be down several key pieces for the matchup as well.

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for the contest for the Heat due to a calf issue while Haywood Highsmith and former Sixers guard Josh Richardson have also been ruled out. Highsmith has a head cold while Richardson is dealing with back spasms.

Those three will join Embiid on the sidelines as the matchup now turns to focus on Tyrese Maxey and Tyler Herro.

#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (calf), Haywood Highsmith (head cold) and Josh Richardson (low back discomfort) have all been ruled out of today’s game vs the Sixers. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 25, 2023

The Sixers and the Heat will now look to others to step up with their key pieces sidelined. Miami has been able to rely on Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Duncan Robinson in big situations while Maxey has been fantastic. It will be an interesting night when the ball tips off at 8 p.m. EST from the Kaseya Center.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire