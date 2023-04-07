Jimmy Burrow details what Bengals get in former Bobcats standout Tarell Basham

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have to look far for opinions on new defensive lineman Tarell Basham.

Basham, after all, played at Ohio University under a guy by the name of Jimmy Burrow.

Before he was drafted by the Colts in 2017, Basham was a key pass-rusher for the Bobcats defense, then overseen by Jimmy, father of Joe Burrow.

In the days after the signing, Jimmy dished on what Lou Anarumo and Co. will get with their new defender.

“He can stand up and drop. I compare it to the way Sam Hubbard sometimes stands up,” Jimmy Burrow said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “They drop him and rush him, When he first came out, some people thought he could be a linebacker. But in the NFL, he’s a defensive end one way or the other. He can really run and has a good feel for the game. He’s long and very athletic. He can really rush the passer. It’s a really good fit whether it’s giving those guys a breather or putting speed on the field.”

It’s no wonder the Bengals struck a deal with Basham, who has been more than thrilled about going back to Ohio and joining Burrow and Co. for a run. He’s a fit based on what they want in the locker room and on the field as a rotational rusher to boost the defense before the draft.

