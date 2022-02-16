Jimmy Brumbaugh, Auburn extend offer to four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett
The Auburn Tigers staff are preparing for the upcoming spring ball season but they are also working on the recruiting trails. Jimmy Brumbaugh recently offered four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett of Greensboro, North Carolina.
His offer list looks similar to the school list for the SEC. He has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Tennessee Vols among others. He also has an offer from his home state teams, UNC and NC State. Auburn will have plenty of competition for the two-way player.
Jarrett plays on both sides of the ball in the trenches. He is projected best to play on the defensive side of the ball. Jarrett has played offensive tackle and offensive guard, as well as the anchor in the middle of the defensive line. Given the roster situation on The Plains, he would be a welcomed addition to either side of the ball.
Jamaal Jarrett’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
9
32
Rivals
3
–
–
15
ESPN
4
241
7
16
On3 Recruiting
4
284
10
35
247 Composite
3
386
10
28
Vitals
Hometown
Greensboro, North Carolina
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-5
Weight
330
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 16, 2022
No visit scheduled
Offers
Auburn
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
North Carolina
Penn State
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
Crystal Ball
Film
Blessed To Receive My 22nd Division 1 College Offer from the University of Auburn ‼️‼️‼️#GoWarEagles thank you @CoachBrumbaugh @AuburnTigers @AuburnFootball @DonCallahanIC @DemetricDWarren @RivalsFriedman @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @NCPreps @The_RealAPE pic.twitter.com/JQz6fb8npm
— 🅹🅰︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) February 16, 2022
