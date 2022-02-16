Jimmy Brumbaugh, Auburn extend offer to four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett

The Auburn Tigers staff are preparing for the upcoming spring ball season but they are also working on the recruiting trails. Jimmy Brumbaugh recently offered four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett of Greensboro, North Carolina.

His offer list looks similar to the school list for the SEC. He has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Tennessee Vols among others. He also has an offer from his home state teams, UNC and NC State. Auburn will have plenty of competition for the two-way player.

Jarrett plays on both sides of the ball in the trenches. He is projected best to play on the defensive side of the ball. Jarrett has played offensive tackle and offensive guard, as well as the anchor in the middle of the defensive line. Given the roster situation on The Plains, he would be a welcomed addition to either side of the ball.

Jamaal Jarrett’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 9 32 Rivals 3 – – 15 ESPN 4 241 7 16 On3 Recruiting 4 284 10 35 247 Composite 3 386 10 28

Vitals

Hometown Greensboro, North Carolina Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-5 Weight 330 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 16, 2022

No visit scheduled

Offers

Auburn

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

North Carolina

Penn State

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

