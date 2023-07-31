JimMoramakes case for UConn joining Big 12 as Huskies open preseason camp

Jul. 31—"I'd be lying if I didn't tell you it's back here percolating a little bit," Mora said, pointing to the back of his head. "Because there are things happening and there is so much uncertainty. I think that, today, for me, I flipped the switch to it's all about 2023. And I haven't really thought about it today. But yesterday I thought about it a little bit. I'm like anybody. I'm going to jump on Twitter and you see the rumors and I might know a little bit more than some of these people that are saying some things. So I want to hit the comment and say, 'You don't know!' Which you can't do, obviously."

The Big 12 last week officially added Colorado, which is defecting from the Pac 12. Meanwhile, the Pac 12, looking to stay intact, continues to work toward a new TV contract that will represent the next domino to fall in a wild process reshaping college athletics.

Where UConn fits in remains uncertain. But the latest Power Five wave is cresting, and the undertow could drag UConn into an entirely different competitive landscape and more lucrative world.

Joining the Big 12 in the near future — or any Power Five conference, at any time — would basically absolve UConn of financial burdens that threaten the ability to operate at an elite level across its current athletic platform. It would also mean a divorce from the basketball-driven Big East, out of which Dan Hurley and the men's team won a fifth national championship less than four months ago. Football has been independent since UConn left the American Athletic Conference in 2020 with the preservation of basketball in mind.

"I think there are some great possibilities out there," Mora said. "I've stated publicly that I think if we had the opportunity to enter a Power Five conference that it not only helps football but it helps this athletic department and, most importantly, it helps our student-athletes because it gives them more resources and more options and a greater platform. I say that understanding how attached the people here are to the Big East, and the passion for basketball. When I look at it purely as a football coach, I say of course we want to be in a Power Five. But I also take the hat off and look at it from the perspective of, I'm an employee of the University of Connecticut. I think it would be great for our athletic department, our university."

If UConn ultimately has an official Big 12 decision to make, it could be soon. The longer the conference goes without extending an offer might signal that the conference is pursuing other schools as its 14th member with UConn on the back burner. So much of this comes down to terms of the Pac 12 TV deal and how it either entices schools — Arizona, perhaps — to remain in the conference or seek Big 12 membership.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has a New York and basketball background and is said to be in favor of adding UConn to boost its basketball prowess and establish more of a national footprint. But Big 12 university presidents and athletic directors might prefer adding a school from another Power Five conference, like the Pac 12, with a more established football track record.

The Pac 12 is down to nine teams, having lost Colorodo to the Big 12, and UCLA and Southern Cal to the Big Ten. The conference is trying to survive and reshape itself with its own additions, much like the Big 12 is doing in replacing signature schools Oklahoma and Texas, who departed for the SEC.

It's chaos, nationally. It's a waiting game at UConn. Maybe hours, maybe days, maybe weeks. The men's and women's basketball teams are preparing for trips to Europe. The football team has begun work toward improving upon their body of work in 2022 — a 6-7 record with a bowl appearance in Mora's first season.

"There's something unique about this team," said Mora, who previously coached the Falcons and Seahawks of the NFL, and UCLA of the Pac-12. "Unlike a lot of teams I've been around, it's just a willingness to do things on their own, away from the staff, away from the organization that we provide them and it shows up on days like this when you come out on the first day and they jump right into it.

"In the old days, and I've been around a while, the first day of practice was different because you'd go a long time without seeing your players," said Mora, 61. "We see them all the time. They're always working. So it doesn't feel like the first day. We said it feels like the next step. ... We're not restarting. We're just taking the next step as a program and as a team."

UConn opens Aug. 31, a Thursday night, against N.C. State of the ACC at Rentschler Field. A 41-10 road loss to the Wolfpack dropped the Huskies to 1-4 last season with three consecutive blowout losses to Power Five teams. UConn won five of its next six games, though, turning around a season viewed as a resounding success, considering the failures of preceding years.

—

UConn enters season with higher expectations in Mora's 2nd year

—

CT Trainer: sport specialization, overuse causing more injuries

The Huskies in football became functional, competitive, interesting. That, and the men's basketball championship, helped make the university a more viable candidate for Power Five entry than in recent years. The UConn athletic department typically operates at a budget deficit of $40 million, the cost of business is going up and a dramatic move — in conference or in ways of operating — is all that can fix the issue.

So the Big 12 possibility is probably something the university would jump toward.

"I think it obviously would require some transition in the thought process of some of our fans, because they're so emotionally attached to the Big East and going to Madison Square Garden," Mora said. "I mean, how can you discount 16 national championships in basketball? You have to pay respect to that, and I think we do. But I just feel like, for us as a football program, and as an athletic department and a university, if we get that opportunity, you've got to take it. You've got to take it and I think we'd all look back in a few years and every sport would benefit from it, every student-athlete on this campus would benefit from it, every fan would benefit from it. But it will just take a little transition in the way we think."

UConn just has to be invited.

"Our ability to attract the eyes and ears of better players, we certainly enhanced this year," Mora said of recruiting. "But we still hear the same thing with different guys: 'We love it here, we love the facilities. Boy, this place is so different than I ever thought it would be. But I've got this power five offer.' Not to regress, but if we're in a Power Five we're not going to hear that anymore and I think that will help us."