Jimmies women's wrestling compete, CXC's Trevino competes at NAIA national championships

Nov. 18—MINOT, N.D. — The University of Jamestown women's wrestling team took part in the Beaver Bash Duals against Minot State University, Dickinson State University, Northland Community and Technical College and the University of Saskatchewan on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Minot State Dome.

The Jimmies opened with a 25-24 loss to the Blue Hawks before they beat the Pioneers 35-0. They followed that up with a 22-15 win over the Huskies and then a 30-14 loss to the Beavers.

The Jimmies got five wins against the Blue Hawks but fell just short thanks to a tiebreaker. Out of the seven weight classes that competed for the Jimmies against the Pioneers, five of the Jimmies women won by forfeit. The only two matches that did not end in forfeit saw the Jimmies' Riley Rangel beat the Pioneers' Shelby Sherman via the pin and Alyssa Johnson beat Arionna Beaty also via the pin.

The Jimmies did just enough against the Huskies to get the win as they got another five wins. The Jimmies struggled against the Beavers as they lost the first six matches before Johnson ended the Beavers run with a tech fall win over the Beavers' Nina Sandoval.

The Jimmies are back in action at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, when they host Minot State University.

DSU 25, UJ 24

UJ 35, NCTC 0

US 15, UJ 25

UJ 14, MSU 30

VANCOUVER, WASH. — The University of Jamestown's Gabriel Trevino was his team's only athlete to make the NAIA Cross Country Championships this year on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

Trevino was one of 328 runners around the country that competed in the eight-kilometer event and the graduate student finished in 213th with a time of 27:08.

The women's race was won by the College of Idaho with a time of 1:49.38. The men's race was won by Milligan University (TN.) with a time of 2:06.21.