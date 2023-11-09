Jimmies women's volleyball swept in GPAC semis by Concordia

Nov. 8—SEWARD, Neb. — The No. 9-ranked University of Jamestown's hopes for a fifth consecutive GPAC tournament crown were dashed as they lost in a sweep at No. 4-ranked Concordia University (Neb.) (25-16, 25-18, 25-22) on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Bulldogs' Friedrich Arena.

The first set was all about hitting percentage as the Bulldogs got a 25-16 first set win with 12 kills and two errors and the Jimmies had 10 kills and nine errors.

The second set saw both teams go on big runs as the Jimmies (23-9) opened the set on a run 4-2 run and kept the lead until 9-8. The Bulldogs' Maddie Paulsen got a kill to tie the second set up at nine, which kickstarted an 11-3 run to take a 19-12 lead. The Jimmies responded with a run to get it to 22-18 before the Bulldogs (23-2) put the set away with a 3-0 run to get the 25-18 second set win.

The Jimmies were fighting for their tournament lives in the third set and it showed as they got out to a 7-5 lead before the Bulldogs fought back and tied the set up at eight. From there, the set saw 11 ties and 11 lead changes. Midway through the set, the Jimmies took a 16-14 lead and looked like they were going to send the match to a fourth set but the Bulldogs called a timeout and came out of the stoppage going on a 5-1 run to take a 19-17 lead. The final tie came at 22 before the Bulldogs ended the match with a 25-22.

Throughout the entire match, the Jimmies had 38 kills and 21 attack errors while the Bulldogs had 44 kills and only nine attack errors.

The Jimmies now wait to see if they will get an at-large bid to the 2023 NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

UJ 0, CUNE 3

UJ: 16 18 22 — 0

CUNE: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

UJ: Aleah Zieske 13, Darienne Johnson 8, Lexi Olson 6

CUNE: Ashley Keck 14, Carly Rodaway 9, Gabi Nordaker 8

Assists leaders:

UJ: Paige Oswald 19, Lily Bertsch 9, Ellie Holen 3

CUNE: Bree Burtwistle 39, Rebecca Gebhardt 1

Aces leaders:

UJ: Bertsch 1, Tenley Buddenhagen 1

CUNE: Cassidy Knust 1, Ashlyn Wischmeier 1

Digs leaders:

UJ: Holen 17, Bertsch 7, Grace Hegerle 5, Paige Oswald 5, Aleah Zieske 5, Lexi Olson 1, Charlee Krieg 1

CUNE: Gebhardt 13, Camryn Opfer 12, Knust 8