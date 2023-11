Nov. 4—JAMESTOWN — The No. 12-ranked University of Jamestown women's volleyball team started its run to a fourth consecutive GPAC Tournament Championship with a commanding sweep over Morningside University (25-23, 25-17, 25-21) on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Harold Newman Arena.

The first set was ultra-competitive as the longest run was a 3-0 Jimmies run to turn a 23-22 deficit into a 25-23 first-set win.

Please check back for the full story.