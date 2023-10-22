Jimmies women's volleyball get four set win over Dordt

Oct. 21—SIOUX CENTER, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown women's volleyball team copied their formula from their match against Briar Cliff as they won the first two sets convincingly before dropping the third set and rebounding in the fourth set to get a four-set win (25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11) over Dordt University on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The No. 12-ranked Jimmies got out to an early 8-7 lead in the first set before the Defenders tied it up at 11. The teams stayed tight until the Jimmies were able to get a 15-12 lead. The Jimmies took that and ran with it finishing the set on a 10-3 run to get a 25-15 first set win.

The Defenders (4-16,3-11) got out to a quick 5-3 lead in the second set before the Jimmies responded to take a 10-7 lead. The Defenders were able to cut into it at 13-10 but the Jimmies quickly responded with a run to take a 22-16 run, drawing a Defenders timeout. The timeout did little to stop the Jimmies' potent attack as they went on a 3-0 run to end the second set with a 25-16 second set win.

The teams traded runs in the early going of the third set before the Defenders went on a 7-0 run to take a 15-10 lead, drawing a Jimmies timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Jimmies wen on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 15-14 but another 5-0 Defenders run would draw a second Jimmies timeout at 20-14. The Defenders were able to put the third set away at 25-21 on a kill from Ellie Dokter.

The Jimmies (20-7, 13-1) forced an early Defenders timeout in the fourth set as they got out to a 5-1 lead and the Defenders would respond to the stoppage with a 3-0 run but the Jimmies punched right back with a 9-2 run to take a 14-6 lead. Later in the set, the Jimmies finished the set on a 7-0 run to get a 25-11 fourth set win.

In the first and fourth sets, the Jimmies combined to have 29 kills and only five errors, whereas in the third set, they had 10 kills and 12 errors.

The Jimmies return home at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, when they host Morningside University.

UJ 3, DU 1

UJ: 25 25 21 25 — 3

DU: 15 16 25 11 — 1

Kills leaders:

UJ: Logan Sherman 9, Darienne Johnson 9, Lexi Olson 8, Grace Hegerle 8, Charlee Krieg 8, Aleah Zieske 7

DU: Bryleigh Schweer 8, Ellie Dokter 7, Riley Doenhoofer 4, Isabella Cumana 4, Kelly McArthur 2, Ellie Weg 2, Tarren Spartz 2, Makenna Kooima 1, Macy Kamler 1, Jillian Fisher 1

Assists leaders:

UJ: Lily Bertsch 23, Paige Oswald 15, Tenley Buddenhagen 5

DU: McArthur 15, Sophie Johnson 10, Kooima 1

Aces leaders:

UJ: Hegerle 2, Bertsch 1, Buddenhagen 1, Ellie Holen 1, Zieske 1

DU: Kooima 1, Madison Vis 1, Schweer 1