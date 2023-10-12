Jimmies women's volleyball fall in tight sweep at Valley City
Oct. 11—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The stats between the University of Jamestown and Valley City State University were incredibly tight after their match, however, the only statistic that truly matters, the scoreline, favored the Vikings in a sweep (32-30, 25-21, 27-25) on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Vikings' W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse.
The teams had the same amount of digs, 93, while the Jimmies had one more, two fewer attacks, one more attack error, one fewer ace, one more reception error and one more total block. The Jimmies had a .122 hitting percentage compared to the Vikings' .120 hitting percentage.
Please check back for full story.