Jimmies women's soccer shutout 2-0 at John Brown

Sep. 2—SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The University of Jamestown women's soccer team had as many shots on goal as their opponents, No. 20-ranked John Brown University had goals. However, the problem for the Jimmies was their shots did not go in as they lost 2-0 on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Golden Eagles' Alumni Field.

The Jimmies' (0-3-1) two shots came from Ryley Bedard. On the other side, the Golden Eagles had eight shots on goal from six different players. The Golden Eagles were led by Lauren Walter's three shots on goal, which included the game's first goal in the eighth minute to put her team up 1-0.

The Golden Eagles doubled their lead in the 19th minute when Kylie Kilfoy scored off an assist from Walter to make it 2-0.

The Jimmies (0-3-1) did go down their bench in this one as 16 different players made an appearance including seven players playing all 90 minutes. On the other side, only the Golden Eagles' goalie Reagan Riley played all 90 minutes.

The Jimmies are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, when they go to Midland University.

UJ 0, JBU 2

UJ: 0 0-0

JBU: 2 0 — 2

Scoring plays:

First half:

JBU: Lauren Walter, 7:25

JBU: Kylie Kilfoy, 19:28

Goalie matchup:

UJ: Tea Pence: six saves on eight shots, two goals allowed

JBU: Reagan Riley: two saves on two shots, zero goals allowed