Jimmies women's hoops lose 72-70 at Northwestern

Nov. 21—ORANGE CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown women's basketball team was sunk by a last-second shot in a 72-70 loss to Northwestern College (Iowa) on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Red Raiders' Bultman Center.

The Red Raiders' Lexie Van Kekirx hit a three with three seconds to go to give her team the 72-70 lead.

The Jimmies (3-3, 1-2) opened the game with a three from Kate Busek to take a 3-0 lead. However, they would miss their next 10 three-pointers and finished the game 5-for-21 for 23.8%. The Jimmies would maintain the lead though as they took as large as a five-point lead in the opening quarter and went into the second up 16-14.

The Red Raiders (5-2, 2-1) would take their first lead of the day at 24-23 on a Van Kekirx jumper to make it 24-23 with 5:53 to go in the second quarter. They would stretch the lead out to as large as 15 points midway through the third quarter on two separate occasions with the final one being 53-38. Busek would respond with a shot to cut the deficit to 53-40 with 4:32 to go in the third, which started an 11-6 run to head into the fourth trailing 59-49.

The Jimmies were able to take their first lead since 23-22 when Kate Cordes splashed a three to go up 66-64 with 2:54 to go in the game. The visitors were able to stretch it out to 70-66 with just under a minute to go before the Raiders finished the game on a 6-0 run to get the win.

The Jimmies return to the court at 6 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 29, when they go to Dakota Wesleyan University.

UJ 70, NWC 72

UJ: 16 13 20 21 — 70

NWC: 14 24 21 13 — 72

Points leaders:

UJ: Kia Tower 21, Audrey Rodakowski 20, Kate Cordes 14

NWC: Hali Anderson 17, Molly Schany 14, Kaydin Davis 12

Assists leaders:

UJ: Tower 2, Kate Busek 2, Rodakowski 1, Megan Oswald 1

NWC: Anderson 5, Maddie Jones 4, Schany 2, Maren Nerem 2, Ashytn Wobig 2, Davis 1, Lexie Van Kekirx 1

Leading rebounders:

UJ: Rodakowski 9, Kate Cordes 6, Busek 5

NWC: Schany 4, Maddie Jones 3, Anderson 2, Wobig 2, Davis 2, Nerem 1, Kekirx 1, Ellie Karolevitz 1