Jimmies women's hoops lose 69-63 to Concordia (Neb.)

Jan. 3—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown women's basketball team was sunk by turnovers in a 69-63 loss to Concordia University (Neb.) on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Harold Newman Arena.

The Jimmies (7-7, 3-5) turned the ball over 28 times and gave up 33 points off those turnovers. On the other side, the Jimmies forced 10 turnovers and scored 12 points off those giveaways.

The Jimmies trailed 8-2 early and head coach Thad Sankey trusted his team to fight through it as he did not call a timeout and the Jimmies were able to fight back and tie the game up at 10. The Jimmies took their first lead at 17-15 on a Hannah Hagel layup. The Jimmies would keep it going from there heading into the second quarter up 20-15.

The Jimmies woke up midway through the second quarter when Kate Busek three saw them take a 23-22 lead. After the Bulldogs (10-2, 6-2) took the lead at 24-23, the Jimmies responded to take the 31-25 lead and were able to hold onto the 31-28 lead heading into the half.

Please check back for the full story.