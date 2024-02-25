Jimmies women's hoops beat DWU 73-67 behind 30 from Tower

Feb. 24—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown finished their home regular season slate with a tough 73-67 win over Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Harold Newman Arena.

The Jimmies' Kia Tower came up big in her final home game as she had 30 points, good for a career-high, and puts her in a tie for the 13th highest scoring game in program history.

"That's whatever to me, I can't do that without my teammates," Tower said. "It just depends on what that team is giving us and again I can't do that without my teammates so really all the credit goes to them."

The first quarter saw the teams trade the lead back and forth with the final blow coming from Tower who hit a one-handed runner to push her team in front 15-14 at the buzzer.

The Tigers (19-9, 14-8) started the second quarter on fire as they got out to a quick 22-17 lead, drawing a Jimmies timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Jimmies went on a run to take a 29-28 lead. The Jimmies stretched the lead out to 31-28 before the Tigers fought back to retake the lead at 32-31 late before Tower came up clutch once again with a layup to send the game into the half with the Jimmies in front 33-32.

In total, in the opening half, there were four ties and 10 lead changes.

"On paper, we're both really good defensive teams," Jimmies head coach Thad Sankey said. "Dakota Wesleyan does it with just so much positioning. They're tough to crack. I was happy with how our players approached it and battled and created shots. I thought that was huge and obviously Kia's a big part of that, when she works off the dribble so well, that really helps our ability to score."

The Jimmies (17-11, 13-9) were on the other end of a timeout working for the team that called it in the third quarter as they took a 41-33 lead, drawing a Tigers timeout. Out of the timeout, the Tigers went on a run through the remainder of the third and into the fourth to bring the game to within two at 55-53. The Jimmies called a timeout in response and Tower hit a floater to push the lead out to 57-55. The Jimmies would turn to a junior in Megan Oswald twice in the dying seconds as she got two offensive rebounds to hold onto the game. Late in the game, the Jimmies' other senior Audrey Rodakowski fouled out and heard a loud ovation from her family and friends in attendance, a moment that made her emotional when recalling after the game.

"I always think they're the loudest people in here and that just goes and proves that they are," Rodakowski said. "They just love me so much and it just goes to prove they'll do anything for me and they support me all the way through this process."

During the careers of Rodakowski and Tower, the two have combined to score 2,779 points, grab 1,032 rebounds, have 490 total assists, with 239 total steals and block 111 total shots as of Feb. 24.

"It's been a legacy of cementing us as a competitor in the GPAC and over these five years that Kia's been here and the four that Audrey has that's a huge part of what our team's done," Sankey said.

The Jimmies return to the floor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, when they go to Briar Cliff University.

DWU 67, UJ 73

DWU: 14 18 15 20 — 67

UJ: 15 18 22 18 — 73