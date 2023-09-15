Jimmies trying to stay disciplined on the road at Hastings

Sep. 15—HASTINGS, Neb. — The University of Jamestown football team is heading to Hastings College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, hoping for their first win of the season.

"It (losing) gets old," Jimmies defensive lineman Paul Vandal said. "We lost three games and only up from here."

The Jimmies are coming off a 27-23 loss to Concordia University (Nebraska) on Saturday, Sept. 9, when the team rushed for 30 yards, something that head coach Brian Mistro puts more on the running backs than the offensive line. Mistro said the offensive line gave up some sacks that they should not have but they did a good job blocking for the running backs and quarterback Ty Monson.

"We watched film and I think everybody looks at the stats and says, 'What's going on with the offensive line, how can we only rush the ball for 30 yards?' Then we watched film and determined that of 24 run plays that were ran, that were called, the running backs were wrong most all of the time," Mistro said. "So, when there are gaping holes that are open and the running backs aren't fitting them you can't really yell at the (offensive) line. We broke down the film when I watched it as a team and I loved up the (offensive) line because they did exactly what they were supposed to do and the running backs weren't hitting their holes."

In his first career start last week, Monson went 32-for-51 for 343 yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Mistro announced that Monson will start against the Broncos.

"The keys to the game have nothing to do with talent, ability, scheme at all," Mistro said. "The theme of the week, we're going to be in a really good spot to win a football game if we can stay disciplined in our penalties in not having them and in trusting our own talents and abilities to do what we need to do. So, I don't care what we're doing or what they're doing. I don't care who's playing or who's not playing. Whoever's out there, if we play disciplined football this week, I think the Jimmies have a chance to win this game."

Against the Broncos, Mistro said the defense needs to limit the number of big plays that the team has given up through the first three games and build off the two turnovers they forced against Concordia. This season, the Broncos' two quarterbacks, Eli Nappe and Carson Kudlacek, have combined to throw five touchdowns and three interceptions.

"They like to chuck it deep," Vandal said. "They play backyard football, they send up prayers all the time and we trust our corners enough just to go up and get one of those jump balls that they throw up."

The Jimmies and Broncos have played seven times since 2016 with the Jimmies owning a 2-5 record.

"They are talented," Mistro said. "Their pass game is built on the big play and the big play is something that we've really tried to not give up, which was a little bit of our downfall last week was giving up big plays in the secondary. We cannot give up big plays in the secondary this week, we have to make them dink and dunk us and we have to make them earn it. So, we've been talking about our defensive guys, they need to earn everything they get. We can't get any cheap ones."

The Broncos head into this game coming off a 55-18 loss to Morningside on Sept. 9. However, the Broncos are 2-1 this season with both wins being the result of late comebacks.

This season, the Broncos are giving up 256 passing yards per game, while the Jimmies are throwing for 223 yards per game.

"If I can get big plays that would be awesome," wide receiver Isaiah Roebuck said. "I'd love to but as long as we can keep the ball moving like I said dude, I'm happy. I'll be happy either way as long as we're doing good, I'm gonna be psyched."