Jimmies track teams host Al Cassell Classic

Apr. 12—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown track and field teams returned home to host the Al Cassell Classic and had 22 top-five finishes on Friday, April 12, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

The Jimmies hosted six different teams at the event, Concordia College — Moorhead, Minnesota State University — Moorhead, North Dakota State University, Northern State University, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and Valley City State University.

The Jimmies' highest finisher was Gabriel Trevino who finished in first in the men's 5,000 meter race with a time of 15:45.25, just ahead of his teammate David Martin who finished in second with a time of 16:03.73. The Jimmies' Landon Thompson finished in third with a personal record time of 16:16.78. The Jimmies' Kanyon Vermillion finished in fifth ahead of his teammate Liam Pospisil in sixth.

The Jimmies women's team also had three top five finishers in the women's 5,000 meter race as Keely Arnston finished in second, Kirsten Vander Kooi finished in third and Jennifer Tallackson finished in fourth.

The Jimmies relay teams also finished in the top five as the women's 4x100 relay team of Mackenzie Bakken, Sara Bonn, Paige Erhardt and Kristina Brossart finished in third with a time of 51.62 seconds. The men's relay team of Ashton Judge, Camden Justice and Kadin Neppl came in fourth with a time of 43.81 seconds.

The Jimmies highest finishing thrower was Dawson Sedivic who finished in second in the hammer throw with a distance of 57.19 meters.

The Jimmies return to the track on Friday, April 19, when they go to the Bison Open with the time still to be determined.