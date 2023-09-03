Jimmies split doubleheader against DWU, KWU

Sep. 2—NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The University of Jamestown women's volleyball team saw their four-match winning streak come to an end when they lost in four sets to Dakota State University (16-25, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25) on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the United Sports Academy.

The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .324 in the first set as they had 16 kills and only five errors.

After the first set was tied at six, the Trojans went on a 4-0 run to take a 10-6 lead and they would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the set getting a 25-16 first set win.

The Jimmies scored the first point of the second set on an ace but the Trojans would respond with a run to stretch the lead out to 11-6. The Jimmies cut the deficit to 11-10 before the Trojans responded with a run to get the 25-18 second set win. The Trojans were helped by Jimmies' errors as their last three points were all from miscues.

Early in the third set, the Jimmies sprinted out to a 7-2 lead and never trailed in the set. However, the Trojans (5-4) did go on a late run to make the defending national champions sweat as they cut the deficit to 19-17 but the Jimmies responded with a 6-1 run to get the 25-18 third set win.

After the teams traded the lead back and forth in the fourth set, the Jimmies appeared to be on their way to forcing a fifth set, up 21-17 but the Trojans had other ideas tying the set up at 21 and eventually getting a 25-23 fourth set win.

UJ 1, DSU 3

UJ: 16 18 25 23 — 1

DSU: 25 25 18 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

UJ: Aleah Zieske 18, Logan Sherman 7, Ava Mueller 6, Darienne Johnson 6

DSU: Hailey Wathen 15, Sydney Schell 12, Keira Murdock 9

Assists leaders:

UJ: Lily Bertsch 22, Tenley Buddenhagen 11, Paige Oswald 8 DSU: Madalyn Groft 29, Maddi Langerock 19, Schell 2

Aces leaders:

UJ: Megan Moser 2, Grace Hegerle 2

DSU: Langerock 2, Groft 1

The Jimmies rebounded in their second match of the day as they got a straight-sets win over Kansas Wesleyan University (25-23, 25-16, 25-13).

The Jimmies (5-4) took a 6-5 lead early in the first set and never trailed again, stretching the lead out to 16-11 before the Coyotes cut the deficit to 24-23, drawing a Jimmies timeout. After the stoppage, the Jimmies' Logan Sherman got a kill to end the set and get a 25-23 first-set win.

The Coyotes (6-5) started the second set very sloppily as the Jimmies got out to a 5-0 lead, with three of those points coming off errors. That was part of 22 total attack errors for the Coyotes in the match. The Jimmies kept it going from there getting out to a 10-2 lead. The Jimmies finished the set on a kill from Lexi Olson to make it 25-16.

The third set was very competitive until the Jimmies got a kill to push their lead out to 13-8, which kickstarted a 6-0 run to push the lead out to 18-8. The Jimmies ended the set on a kill to make it 25-14.

The Jimmies are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, when they go to Northwestern College.

KWU 0, UJ 3

KWU: 23 16 13 — 0

UJ: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

KWU: Rylee Serpan 17, Josie Deckinger 4, Kylee Harris 4, Gianna Adriaanse 3, Kyla Moore 3, Megan Peeler 2

UJ: Zieske 11, Olson 9, Sherman 8

Assists leaders:

KWU: Deckinger 24, Serpan 2, Arnold 2, Peeler 1, Adriaanse 1

UJ: Oswald 18, Bertsch 18, Holen 3, Buddenhagen 2

Aces leaders:

KWU: Taylor Suko 1, Deckinger 1

UJ: Holen 2, Moser 2, Zieske 1