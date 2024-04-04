Jimmies softball swept by Northwestern

Apr. 3—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown could not stop the bleeding in the third inning, giving up eight runs in a 12-3 loss to Northwestern College on Wednesday, April 3, at the Nelson Family Bubble.

The Red Raiders had a chance to get out of the bottom of the first without any runs given up but a dropped third strike saw the Jimmies' Mackenzie Lefebvre reach with two outs. The next hitter was Ally Battistoni, who hit a ground-rule double to score two runs and make it 2-0.

The Jimmies' defense betrayed them in the third as they gave up eight runs on three hits and three errors. In the frame, the Jimmies' Hope Ransome and Abby Blair threw a combined 50 pitches.

"We knew we had a team that liked to bunt and it looked like we never practiced it," Jimmies head coach Kevin Gall said. "I think the effort was there. People wanted to make plays, people wanted to take charge but they bunt four times for successful attempts at it to get on base in one inning. Three out of four of those should be outs. So, it's somewhat concerning, somewhat embarrassing, somewhat unacceptable. But, they're good at it so it's certainly to their credit."

The Red Raiders added four more in the fourth on two hits and one error to push the lead out to 12-2. The 12 runs are the most the Jimmies have given up since they gave up 12 runs in a 12-6 loss to Minnesota State University on Feb. 11, 2023.

NWC 12, UJ 3

NWC: 0 0 8 4 0 — 12 7 1

UJ: 3 0 0 0 0—3 5 4

WP: Ellie Jacobson (6-0), LP: Hope Ransome (6-3)

Scoring plays:

First inning:

UJ: Ally Battistoni RBI double, Kayla Quintanilla scores

UJ: Hope Ransome 2 RBI single, Ally Battistoni, Sidnie Aasen score

Third inning:

NWC: Chloe Gallegos reaches on a fielder's choice, Charli Bomgaars scores, unearned

NWC: Ashtyn Billings bases-loaded walk, Grace Mikkelsen scores, unearned

NWC: Jori Hajek double, Gallegos, Tatum Schmalbeck score, unearned

NWC: Maddie Kvatek bunt single, Billings scores, unearned

NWC: Mikkelsen single, Childess, Kvatek, Hajek score, unearned

Fourth inning:

NWC: Billings reaches on an error, A. Vortherms scores, unearned

NWC: Billings scores on a wild pitch, unearned

NWC: Abby Pate single, Childress, Kvatek score, unearned

The Jimmies could not convert on their opportunities as they lost 2-0 to the Red Raiders in the second game of the doubleheader.

"We might be in a little bit of a lull but this was a tough couple games but we gotta be ready to come back and play better," Gall said.

The Jimmies (18-9, 4-4) stranded four runners on base in the game. The Jimmies had three runners in scoring position including Sonya Rodgers on third in the second inning.

The Red Raiders (28-2, 6-0) opened the scoring in the third inning when Tatum Schmalbeck hit a single through the right side of the infield to score a run and make it 1-0. The Raiders tacked on one more in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead.

The Jimmies return to the field at noon on Saturday, April 6, when they host the College of Saint Mary.

NWC 2, UJ 0

NWC: 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 6 0

UJ: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3

WP: Kate Kralik (9-1), LP: Abby Blair (7-5), SV: Etherington (2)

Scoring plays:

Second inning:

NWC: Schmalbeck single, Mikkelsen, scores, unearned

Fifth inning:

NWC: Gallegos single, Jewel Bergstrom scores, unearned