Jimmies softball sweep Valley City in doubleheader

Apr. 9—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown softball team blew the game open in the fourth inning on their way to a 10-1 win over Valley City State University on Tuesday, April 9, at "Trapper" Lawrence Field.

The game served as the Jimmies' first game at Trapper Field since April 23, 2023.

The Vikings got out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Jimmies punched back in the fourth when Mackenzie Lefebvre hit a two-run shot to push her team in front 2-1. The Jimmies added two more in the frame to push the lead out to 4-1.

"In the first nine ABs, their pitcher had her way with us," Jimmies head coach Kevin Gall said. "We just decided that we were gonna quit swinging at her pitches ... pitches that were going to make easy outs and pick better pitches to swing at. That's when we were able to get a few more good swings on the ball and Martinez was on her. Whatever the reason was there, Martinez had her number, that's always nice when you can pull that out of your pocket and say, 'here deal with Martinez. She's three for three against you ...'"

Lefebvre came up again in the fifth and hit an RBI single to push the lead out to 5-1. The senior finished the first game going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run. The Jimmies loaded the bases in the sixth for Samarah Martinez who hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Jimmies the 10-1 win.

The grand slam is the first by the Jimmies since Santina Zito hit one in a 9-0 win against Dickinson State on Feb. 19, 2022.

The Jimmies scored three runs in the first and that was enough to see them get a 3-2 win over the Vikings in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Vikings opened the score once again when Kennadi Stone hit a single through the right side to make it 1-0. The Jimmies (22-9) quickly responded when Martinez hit a run-scoring double two batters in the bottom of the first to tie the game up at one. The next batter was Kayla Quintanilla who hit a double to the wall to score the run and make it 2-1. The Jimmies' Gracie Fisher hit a single later in the frame to push the lead out to 3-1.

"She wasn't throwing as many changeups early on in the game when she started throwing her change we started struggling more," Gall said. "I thought we were gonna make the adjustment on her but we just never did. She kept making good pitches and she kept changing the speeds well enough where we just really struggled."

The game was a significant one for Fisher as she started behind the plate for her first career collegiate game catching. After the game, the senior said it was the first time she had caught a full game since her freshman year in high school.

"It was really fun honestly," Fisher said. "I was a little rusty at first, I caught a little bit in fall but it felt good to get back there again."

At the plate, Fisher went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one walk. On the mound, the Jimmies starter was Sunny Halsey who pitch went 3.2 giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking one. She was relieved by Hope Ransome who went 3.1 not allowing a run on three hits.

One of those hits that Ransome gave up came in the fifth inning when Logan Gronenberg lined a missile off the shin of the Jimmies freshman. After getting up off the ground and throwing a few warm-up pitches, the Canadian stayed in the game and only gave up one more hit through the last 2.1 of the game.

After giving up the three runs in the first, Vikings (20-16) starter Maddy Zander kept her former teammates in check finishing the day going 6.0, giving three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two hitters.

The Jimmies return to the field at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 12, when they go to Concordia University.