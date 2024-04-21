Jimmies softball sweep Hastings on senior day

Apr. 20—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown got out to a quick start and that was enough to see them get a 4-2 win over Hastings College on Saturday, April 20, at the Nelson Family Bubble.

The Jimmies opened the scoring two batters in the first inning when Kayla Quintanilla hit a single to score Trinity Gregg and push the lead out to 1-0. The Jimmies added two more in the inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Jimmies finished the first inning with three runs on four hits.

The home squad added one more on a sacrifice fly in the second to go up 4-0. That would prove to be the insurance that the Jimmies needed as the Broncos punched back in the fourth inning when Elana Gerhard hit a ground rule double to score a run and cut the deficit to 4-1. The visitors added one more in the inning to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Jimmies win big in game two

The Jimmies sent their five seniors off right as they got a 9-0 run-shortened win over the Broncos in five innings in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Jimmies' five seniors are Mackenzie Lefebvre, Gracie Fisher, Camryn Schwab, Samarah Martinez and Gentrey Turin. The fie Jimmies combined to go 5-for-8 with five RBIs in the second game.

The Jimmies' Martinez opened the scoring in the first with an RBI single before she was brought home on a two run sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. The Jimmies' Fisher came up with the score sitting at 4-0 in the fourth and hit a single to make it 5-0. The Jimmies (26-13, 10-8) added four more in the frame to push the lead out to 9-0.

The Jimmies starter Abby Blair held the Broncos (15-25, 3-15) to two hits in the game, as she pitched a complete game giving up two hits while striking out two and walking one.

The Jimmies return to the field at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, when they go to Dakota Wesleyan University.