Jimmies softball splits doubleheader at Morningside

Apr. 27—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown softball team got off to a fast start and that was enough to see them get a 3-1 win over Morningside University on Saturday, April 27, at the Mustangs' Jensen Softball Complex.

The Jimmies' Abby Blair opened the scoring when she singled home Trinity Gregg to make it 1-0 in the top of the first. The Jimmies added one more in the frame to take a 2-0 lead before the Mustangs scored in the third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Jimmies put the game out of reach in the fifth thanks to a Gracie Fisher run-scoring single to make it 3-1.

UJ 3, MU 1

UJ: 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 9 0

MU: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 0

The Jimmies could not complete the comeback in the second game of the doubleheader as they lost 10-6 to the Mustangs.

The Jimmies got out to a commanding lead in the second inning as they scored three runs on five hits to take a 3-0 lead. The Mustangs (19-24, 13-9) punched back with three runs of their own in the third to send the game to the fourth tied at three.

The fourth inning saw the teams combine to score five runs. The Jimmies' Gentry Turin continued her big day with a single to score Sidnie Aasen and push the Jimmies in front 4-3. Turin finished the second game going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Mustangs' Emma Barwick came up in the fourth and clubbed a solo homer to center to tie the game up at four. Later in the frame, the Mustangs' Kennedee Jones hit a single to score two runs and push her team in front 6-4. The home squad would add another one in the frame to take a 7-4 lead.

After the Jimmies (29-14, 13-9) got one back in the fifth, Jones came up again the sixth and put the game out of reach with a two-run homer to give her team the 9-5 lead. Jones finished the game going 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs.

The Jimmies' Camryn Schwab got one back in the seventh to cut the deficit to 10-6 but it was not enough.

The Jimmies will now wait to see who they face in the GPAC Conference Tournament starting on Wednesday, May 1.

UJ 6, MU 10

UJ: 0 3 0 1 1 0 1 — 6 10 2

MU: 0 0 3 4 0 3 X — 10 15 2