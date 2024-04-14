Jimmies softball splits doubleheader at Midland

Apr. 13—FREMONT, Neb. — The University of Jamestown gave up 10 runs in the fourth inning and that cost them in a 15-2 loss to No. 13-ranked Midland University on Saturday, April 13, at the Warriors' Schilke Field.

After the Warriors scored four runs in the top of the first, the Jimmies responded with two in the second to cut their deficit to 4-2. The Warriors scored another one in the second to push the lead out to 5-2. The first eight Warriors hitters reached in the fourth as they were able to stretch the lead out to 8-2. The Warriors put the game away from there to get the game one win.

The Jimmies responded to their game one loss with a 3-1 win over the Warriors in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Jimmies (23-12, 7-7) opened the scoring in the third inning when Kayla Quintanilla hit a double to score a run and push the Jimmies in front 1-0. The Jimmies came one pitch away from getting the shutout win as Ariyana Crafton worked a walk on a 3-2 pitch. The Warriors (32-5, 11-1) took advantage as they scored on an error to make it 1-1.

The Jimmies took the lead in the ninth when Samarah Martinez hit a double down the left field line to score two runs and push the Jimmies in front 3-1.

The Jimmies' Hope Ransome pitched a complete game giving four hits, one unearned run, walking four hitters and striking out nine hitters.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 19, when they host Doane University.