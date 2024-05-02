Jimmies softball splits with Dordt, Doane

May 1—SIOUX CENTER, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown softball team gave up a run in five of the seven innings and that saw them fall 4-2 to Dordt University on Wednesday, May 1, at the Defenders' American State Bank Sports Complex.

The Jimmies opened the scoring in the first inning when they executed a double steal with Abby Blair swiping second and Trinity Gregg stealing home to make it 1-0. The Defenders tied the game up when Emma Groen hit a single to score Lauren Steenstra to make it 1-1 in the second.

The Defenders took the lead with another run in the third before Blair helped herself with a run-scoring double in the fourth inning to tie the game up at two. At the plate, Blair went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one stolen base. On the mound, the sophomore pitched six innings giving up four runs on seven hits, while walking three and striking out three hitters.

The Defenders retook the lead in the fifth when Brooke Rule hit a solo shot to give her team a 3-2 lead. Groen put the game out of reach in the sixth when she hit a double to push the lead out to 4-2. Groen finished her day going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one stolen base.

The loss meant the Jimmies had to face off against Doane University in the loser's out game.

UJ 2, DU 4

UJ: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 2

DU: 0 1 1 0 1 1 X — 4 7 1

The Jimmies' season continues for at least one more day as they got a 3-2 win over Doane University in the loser's out game of the GPAC tournament.

The Jimmies (30-15) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to two hits and one error. The score stayed that way until the fifth inning when the Tigers' Grace Dowding hit a single to score a run and cut the deficit to 2-1. The Tigers (18-24) tied the game up in the top of the seventh on an error to make it 2-2.

The Jimmies' Gracie Fisher played hero in the bottom of the seventh as she came up with two outs and two strikes on her and hit a single to left to give the Jimmies the 3-2 win.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, when they take on the Defenders.

DU 2, UJ 3

DU: 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 7 2

UJ: 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 8 1